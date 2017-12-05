Champions League - Group D
Olympiakos0Juventus2

Olympiakos v Juventus

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 24Proto
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 40Engels
  • 43NikolaouBooked at 55mins
  • 23KoutrisBooked at 32mins
  • 6Tachtsidis
  • 90Pardo
  • 8Odjidja-OfoeSubstituted forFortounisat 62'minutes
  • 4Romao
  • 92de Freita Couto JúniorSubstituted forMarinat 45'minutes
  • 9DjurdjevicBooked at 43minsSubstituted forNabouhaneat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Choutesiotis
  • 3Botia
  • 7Fortounis
  • 10Marin
  • 13Gillet
  • 31Nabouhane
  • 32Androutsos

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4BenatiaBooked at 49mins
  • 15BarzagliSubstituted forRuganiat 70'minutes
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 6Khedira
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7CuadradoSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forPjanicat 62'minutes
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 5Pjanic
  • 8Marchisio
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 22Asamoah
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felipe Pardo.

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos).

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Hand ball by Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sami Khedira (Juventus) because of an injury.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Hand ball by Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marko Marin (Olympiakos).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos).

Attempt missed. Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Ben Nabouhane replaces Uros Djurdjevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Andrea Barzagli.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos).

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis replaces Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

