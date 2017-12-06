Champions League - Group E
Liverpool7Spartak Moscow0

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Philippe Coutinho celebrates his hat-trick goal against Spartak Moscow with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino
Liverpool have scored 23 goals in the Champions League this season, the most by an English side in a single group campaign

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick as Liverpool became the fifth English club to qualify for the last 16 of this season's Champions League with a thumping victory over Spartak Moscow at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Group E leaders came into the game knowing they needed to avoid defeat to be sure of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2008-09 - and Coutinho gave them the lead with a fourth-minute penalty after Mohamed Salah was fouled by Georgi Dzhikiya.

They doubled their advantage after a superb move 11 minutes later, Coutinho tapping home from Roberto Firmino's pass.

Firmino netted himself to make it 3-0 at half-time, and Sadio Mane's sublime volley extended the lead.

Coutinho completed his first hat-trick for the club with a deflected shot, and Mane added the sixth before Salah completed the rout.

Liverpool's victory means this is the first time five English teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16 in the same season.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will join the Reds in Monday's draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Rampant Reds march on

This is a huge result for Liverpool, who failed to advance from the group stage on their previous two appearances - in 2009-10 and 2014-15.

Klopp's side were close to qualifying last month, but Guido Pizarro poked home in the third minute of added time as Sevilla came from 3-0 down to snatch a dramatic draw.

There was no second-half collapse this time as the Reds produced another attacking masterclass to ensure they progress in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Spartak had held the Reds to a draw in Moscow but were blown away on Merseyside as Klopp once again unleashed Coutinho, Salah, Firmino and Mane from the start.

The quartet had scored 12 of their team's 16 goals in five previous group games - and they were once again in ruthless mood.

This was the second time Liverpool scored seven in this season's Champions League group stage having beaten Maribor in Slovenia by the same score in October
Spartak were 3-0 down inside 18 minutes.

Dzhikiya clumsily hauled down Salah to allow Coutinho to score before the Brazilian made it 2-0 after finishing a delicious move started by Mane and involving Salah and Firmino.

Firmino made it six goals in as many group games before the goal of the night by Mane - an exquisite volley from James Milner's inch-perfect cross.

Coutinho's hat-trick goal came from a deflected shot off Salvatore Bocchetti before substitute Daniel Sturridge teed up Mane for the sixth and Salah pounced from close range for the seventh.

Having beaten Brighton 5-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, Liverpool have now scored 12 goals in two games.

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick despite touching the ball just five times in the Spartak penalty area
Who can Liverpool face in the last 16?

Liverpool emerge from the group unbeaten but despite finishing top and being seeded they could still face a European heavyweight in the next round.

Among the unseeded teams the Reds could face are holders Real Madrid, five-time winners Bayern Munich and Italian champions Juventus.

They cannot face a team from the same country so will avoid Chelsea, and also cannot be drawn against Sevilla, who advance Group E as runners-up following a 1-1 draw with Maribor.

The other teams they could be paired with are Swiss club Basel, Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto.

"I don't mind too much who we get - usually I always get Real Madrid so we will see," said Klopp.

"We have no preferred opponents. It will be really nice after a long time. I love this kind of news."

Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane scored the goal of the game but it was Philippe Coutinho who took home the match ball after running the show on an outstanding night for Liverpool
Fastest Champions League goal - the stats

  • Coutinho's penalty was Liverpool's fastest goal in a Champions League game at Anfield (three minutes 51 seconds).
  • Spartak have lost 23 of their past 29 Champions League away games (W5 D1).
  • Liverpool became the fourth English side to top their Champions League group this season - it is the first time since 2006-07 that four English teams have finished first in a single group campaign.
  • Klopp's team are now unbeaten in their past eight Champions League games, winning three and drawing five.
  • Salah has scored more goals in all competitions this season than any other Premier League player (18).

What's next?

Liverpool will look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four when they host neighbours Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield on Sunday (14:15 GMT).

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 1Karius
  • 12Gomez
  • 6LovrenSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 60'minutes
  • 17Klavan
  • 18MorenoSubstituted forMilnerat 45+1'minutes
  • 19Mané
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 23CanBooked at 6mins
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forSturridgeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Sturridge
  • 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 22Mignolet
  • 29Solanke
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Spartak Moscow

  • 57Selikhov
  • 38Eshchenko
  • 5Tasci
  • 16Bocchetti
  • 14JikiaBooked at 4minsSubstituted forPasalicat 60'minutes
  • 8Glushakov
  • 11FernandoBooked at 62mins
  • 47Zobnin
  • 12Luiz Adriano
  • 10PromesSubstituted forSamedovat 75'minutes
  • 9Mendes AndradeSubstituted forMelgarejoat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 19Samedov
  • 25Melgarejo
  • 29Kutepov
  • 32Rebrov
  • 50Pasalic
  • 71Popov
  • 99Rocha Neves
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamSpartak Moscow
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mario Pasalic.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Serdar Tasci.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Fernando (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrey Eshchenko (Spartak Moscow).

Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luiz Adriano (Spartak Moscow).

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Serdar Tasci (Spartak Moscow).

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrey Eshchenko.

Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 6, Spartak Moscow 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartak Moscow. Aleksandr Samedov replaces Quincy Promes.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Glushakov.

Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Daniel Sturridge is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Roberto Firmino.

Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Denis Glushakov tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Melgarejo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Adriano.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).

Luiz Adriano (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Mario Pasalic (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Fernando (Spartak Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando (Spartak Moscow).

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Spartak Moscow).

Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

