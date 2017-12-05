Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint Germain
France midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored twice to earn Bayern Munich victory but Paris St-Germain advance to the last-16 draw as Group B winners.
Bayern needed to win by four goals to finish above PSG and they got off to a fine start with Robert Lewandowski's close-range finish after eight minutes.
Tolisso's header from James Rodriguez's cross doubled the lead before Kylian Mbappe reduced the deficit.
Tolisso added a third for Bayern, who advance as runners-up.
Both teams end on 15 points, but PSG's head-to-head record ensured they finished top.
The German champions will be unseeded when the draw for the knockout stage takes place next Monday at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Elsewhere in Group B, Celtic finished third and qualify for the Europa League despite losing 1-0 at home to Anderlecht.
PSG would have become the seventh team to win all six group games - and first since Real Madrid in 2014-15 - had they won.
However, they were frustrated by keeper Sven Ulreich who made a hat-trick of saves to deny Neymar and Mbappe.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichBooked at 22mins
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forRafinhaat 85'minutes
- 24TolissoBooked at 41mins
- 19RudyBooked at 53mins
- 29Coman
- 11RodríguezBooked at 23minsSubstituted forVidalat 83'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Javi Martínez
- 13Rafinha
- 17Boateng
- 22Starke
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 34Friedl
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 41mins
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKimpembeat 72'minutes
- 20Kurzawa
- 6Verratti
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLo Celsoat 90+1'minutes
- 29Mbappe
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a through ball.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Julian Draxler.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba.
Hand ball by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal replaces James Rodríguez.
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.
Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.