Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint Germain

Bayern ended the group stage having won all their home games

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored twice to earn Bayern Munich victory but Paris St-Germain advance to the last-16 draw as Group B winners.

Bayern needed to win by four goals to finish above PSG and they got off to a fine start with Robert Lewandowski's close-range finish after eight minutes.

Tolisso's header from James Rodriguez's cross doubled the lead before Kylian Mbappe reduced the deficit.

Tolisso added a third for Bayern, who advance as runners-up.

Both teams end on 15 points, but PSG's head-to-head record ensured they finished top.

The German champions will be unseeded when the draw for the knockout stage takes place next Monday at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Elsewhere in Group B, Celtic finished third and qualify for the Europa League despite losing 1-0 at home to Anderlecht.

PSG would have become the seventh team to win all six group games - and first since Real Madrid in 2014-15 - had they won.

However, they were frustrated by keeper Sven Ulreich who made a hat-trick of saves to deny Neymar and Mbappe.