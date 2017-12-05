Champions League - Group D
Barcelona2Sporting0

Barcelona 2-0 Sporting Lisbon

Barcelona's Paco Alcacer celebrates scoring against Sporting Lisbon
Barcelona finish Group D on 14 points - three more than their nearest rivals Juventus

Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu scored an own goal against his old club as Sporting Lisbon's hopes of advancing from Group D ended.

Sporting needed to win and hope Juventus slipped up away at Olympiakos.

However, the Italian champions secured runners-up spot with a 2-0 win in Greece, while Barca won a scrappy game.

Paco Alcacer's glancing header put the hosts ahead before Mathieu inadvertently put past his own keeper while trying to make a clearance.

Lionel Messi started on the bench for the second successive Champions League for Barca.

Barcelona will be seeded when the draw for the knockout stage takes place next Monday at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Cabral SemedoBooked at 35mins
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forBusquetsat 64'minutes
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 19Digne
  • 6D Suárez
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forMessiat 61'minutes
  • 9L SuárezSubstituted forPaulinhoat 75'minutes
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 5Busquets
  • 10Messi
  • 15Paulinho
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 13RistovskiSubstituted forBatalha Martinsat 45'minutes
  • 92Piccini
  • 4Coates
  • 22Mathieu
  • 9Acuña
  • 8Borges Fernandes
  • 14Carvalho
  • 16Battaglia
  • 11César ZanakiSubstituted forFábio Coentrãoat 64'minutes
  • 10RuízBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDostat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Fábio Coentrão
  • 6Almeida Pinto
  • 17Castelo Podence
  • 18Salin
  • 28Dost
  • 66Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 77Batalha Martins
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jeremy Mathieu, Sporting Lisbon. Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a headed pass.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.

Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rui Patrício.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Luis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by André Gomes.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Marcos Acuña is caught offside.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Gerard Piqué.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Fábio Coentrão replaces Bruno César.

Offside, Barcelona. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Lionel Messi replaces Aleix Vidal.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Sporting Lisbon 0. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon).

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).

Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

