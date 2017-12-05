Algeria defender Faouzi Ghoulam extends Napoli deal
-
- From the section African
Algerian international defender Faouzi Ghoulam has renewed his contract with Serie A side Napoli until 2022
The 26-year-old's current deal with the Italian club had been due to expire on June 30 next year.
Ghoulam is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in last month's Champions League loss to Manchester City.
France-born Ghoulam joined Napoli from French side Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has made 153 appearances for the club.