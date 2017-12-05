Algeria defender Faouzi Ghoulam extends Napoli deal

From the section

Algeria's Faouzi Ghoulam had attracted interest from several clubs but has now committed to Napoli

Algerian international defender Faouzi Ghoulam has renewed his contract with Serie A side Napoli until 2022

The 26-year-old's current deal with the Italian club had been due to expire on June 30 next year.

Ghoulam is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in last month's Champions League loss to Manchester City.

France-born Ghoulam joined Napoli from French side Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has made 153 appearances for the club.