Chris Coleman: Sunderland boss may turn to youth in relegation fight

Sunderland's Joel Asoro is brought down in the Reading penalty area

Chris Coleman is prepared to put his faith in youth to haul Sunderland out of the Championship relegation zone.

The Black Cats slumped to second from bottom in the table after their 3-1 home defeat by Reading.

But boss Coleman has been heartened by the performances of younger players - notably teenager Joel Asoro, who won a penalty against the Royals.

"Joel's looked very lively - he's got good pace and good intent," the former Wales manager told BBC Newcastle.

"There's good energy and, I think, no fear. Forget about who's injured because they can't help us.

"It doesn't matter who's young or old or whatever. It's who's fit and we've got to go with them."

Asoro, 18, is yet to make a league start, but has come on as substitute in each of the three games since Coleman took over.

The Black Cats travel to Championship leaders Wolves this weekend.