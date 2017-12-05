Hearts' Craig Levein & Austin MacPhee warned over future conduct

Media playback is not supported on this device Hearts and Hamilton Accies battle on the Tynecastle touchline

Hearts boss Craig Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee have been warned over their future conduct following Saturday's incidents against Hamilton.

But the pair will not face disciplinary action from the Scottish FA.

Levein was sent off after reacting to a decision by Bobby Madden, then sarcastically applauding the referee.

Later, MacPhee was also dismissed from the dugout following a touchline clash with Hamilton midfielder Darian Mackinnon.

A confrontation between players and staff followed as MacPhee hid the ball behind his back as MacKinnon tried to retrieve it for a throw-in.

The pair both ended up on the ground in the ensuing struggle and a police officer stepped in to restrain Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher during the melee.

The match at Tynecastle finished 1-1 and the Scottish FA's compliance officer reviewed footage of the game before deciding no further punishment was necessary.