The Cameroon federation ask for an end to coach Hugo Broos' contract

Hugo Broos has been in charge of Cameroon since February 2016

The normalisation committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has asked the country's sports ministry to end coach Hugo Broos' contract.

In a document widely leaked in the media the request comes after Broos failed to lead the African champions next year's World Cup.

The request comes less than a year after he led the country to the African Nations Cup title.

His current two-year contract has two months left to run.

The 65-year-old former Belgian international led the Indomitable Lions to a surprise triumph in the tournament in Gabon at the start of the year.

However, a poor performance at the Confederation Cup in Russia in mid-year followed by failure to qualify for the World Cup lead the country's football federation request.

"Broos could not lead Cameroon to the 2018 World Cup in Russia," said the leaked statement, which also listed his refusal to take up residence in Cameroon and a fall out with several players as other reasons for ending his contract.

Broos had been hoping for a contract extension to take Cameroon to the next Nations Cup in 2019, which the country is scheduled to host.