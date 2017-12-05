Owen Coyle: Ross County boss hopes to emulate win of his last visit to Rangers

Owen Coyle was frustrated as he watched Ross County lose at home to Dundee on Saturday

Ross County manager Owen Coyle is plotting another victory at Ibrox, over a decade on from his last visit there.

Eleven years ago, Coyle led St Johnstone to their first Ibrox win in 35 years in a League Cup quarter-final.

County travel to face Rangers on Saturday and the manager hopes the Staggies can emulate Saints' 2006 win.

"I would certainly settle for the same scoreline," he told BBC Scotland. "But to do that we're going to have to be at our very best, it's as simple as that."

Coyle was disappointed with the level of performance and lack of intensity in Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Dundee, something which may not have been helped by training indoors in the week before the game because of bad weather.

And he expects better come Saturday, encouraging his players to rise to the occasion at Ibrox, with Rangers having won their past two games against Aberdeen.

Coyle's St Johnstone won 2-0 at Ibrox in 2006

"A wonderful stadium, packed house, great atmosphere," Coyle told BBC Scotland. "That's the days you want to be involved in football.

"Rangers will be full of confidence, boosted and buoyed by their back-to-back wins over Aberdeen and deservedly as they merited both wins, they were terrific in the games and going down to 10 men [on Sunday] and showing a different side of their qualities and attributes.

"As a player I always loved coming up against the best players and best teams and Saturday affords our players that opportunity. I think they should be excited going up against a Rangers team in good form but it's up to us to stop that form.

"A lot of their points have come on the road in their away games and they've dropped points at home that they haven't foreseen. We have to make sure it happens again on Saturday. The only way it will is by us being at our maximum, if we do we've shown we can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams."

Rangers have been managed on an interim basis by Graeme Murty for their past six games following Pedro Caixinha's sacking.

"Rangers have been through a lot of highs and lows and trying to find that stability, at the moment that's with a manager," Coyle said.

Alex Schalk scored as Ross County drew 1-1 at Ibrox last season

"Special mention to Graeme Murty who has been outstanding within that period. And I know he'll have been hurt, as all his players were by losing the game at home to Hamilton then away to Dundee. But he picked them up and showed a real level of quality of performance against Aberdeen.

"He's carried himself very well, he's always come across well on TV and I think is certainly set for a good coaching or managerial future whatever he decides to do."

And with the January transfer window approaching, Coyle added: "We have players that are very honest and hard-working and in certain areas we have strength in depth but in others if we pick up a couple of injuries then we are quite light in numbers in certain departments but that's something we'll look to address come January, look to add our own two or three players in if we can.

"But in the meantime they've shown enough that they can pick up points, they've been terrific outwith Saturday's game and that's what we'll do again."