Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford is hopeful the organisation's bid to stage Euro 2020 matches will be successful when a final decision on host cities is announced later on Thursday.

The FAW initially failed in a bid to be named as one of the host countries for the tournament, but they have renewed hope after doubts emerged over the construction of the new Eurostadium north of Belgian capital Brussels.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium and Stockholm in Sweden are all being considered as possible replacements by European football's governing body Uefa.

Euro 2020 is being spread among 13 host cities across Europe, with London already part of the schedule.

Ford was speaking at the Wales Sports Awards.