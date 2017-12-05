Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Scott Brown

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are preparing a £1m move for Aberdeen management duo Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty in the next 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen want £800,000 before allowing Rangers to meet Derek McInnes to discuss taking over at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has hit back at accusations he dived to win a penalty at Motherwell, saying: "I always try to be honest, that's the way I've been brought up." (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reckons captain Scott Brown is already a club legend, with the midfielder set to surpass Kenny Dalglish's European Cup appearance record. (Sun)

Ryan Jack deserved his red card against Aberdeen but will prove his worth for Rangers this season, says Jim Bett, who played for both clubs. (Herald, subscription required)

Manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck places Anderlecht on storm alert as he anticipates a strong opening from Celtic in tonight's final Champions League group game. (Daily Mail)

James Forrest was AWOL at Celtic when I first arrived but now he's in the form of his life, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown will make his 69th Champions League appearance this evening

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor would love to end Celtic's 18-month unbeaten domestic run on Sunday but says it would be nothing compared to smashing the Edinburgh club's 114-year Scottish Cup hoodoo in May 2016. (Daily Record)

Hearts midfielder Malaury Martin, still sidelined by a groin injury, is committed to staying at Tynecastle and is anxious to get back to the "craziness" of Scottish football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Neil McCann was delighted to see his side show "a bit of gloss" in their deserved 2-0 victory at Ross County. (Evening Telegraph)

Wigan are keen on Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser and could make a January offer for the 22-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee United skipper Willo Flood has been ruled out until the New Year with a dislocated shoulder. (Sun)

Falkirk midfielder Joe McKee will fight to clear his name when an SFA hearing resumes today after he was accused of abusing Dunfermline's Dean Shiels about his missing eye. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scrum-half Ali Price believes Glasgow Warriors can out bluff ex-Scotland coach Vern Cotter when his Montpellier side visit Scotstoun on Champions Cup duty. (Herald, subscription required)

Braehead Clan head coach John Tripp is delighted that his team appear to have turned a corner and are finding the form that will allow them to rise up the EIHL. (Herald, subscription required)