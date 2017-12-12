Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea secured their first Premier League away win since 18 November

Chelsea moved level on points with second-placed Manchester United after goals by Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro ensured Huddersfield lost for the fifth time in six games.

France midfielder Bakayoko, substituted at half-time in the surprise defeat to West Ham on Saturday, set Antonio Conte's side on their way by clipping the ball beyond Jonas Lossl after the Huddersfield keeper had slipped in the wet conditions making a clearance.

Brazil midfielder Willian doubled the lead before the interval with a header before teeing-up Pedro to hammer the third goal.

Substitute Laurent Depoitre headed a late consolation but Huddersfield were well beaten.

This was the response Conte had demanded from his champions after defeat to West Ham which led Conte to concede his side are out of the title race.

No fatigue as Blues bounce back

In the past two weeks Conte has claimed there was a fixture conspiracy against his team while, on the eve of Chelsea's 25th league and cup game, the Italian complained of fatigue being Chelsea's biggest enemy.

Yet if the Blues are feeling tired juggling domestic and European commitments, they did not show it in west Yorkshire.

Chelsea dominated from start to finish and scored all three goals in the first 50 minutes.

The visitors arrived in Huddersfield having endured a difficult week - defeat at West Ham coming after failure to finish top of their Champions League group left them a tough last-16 tie with Barcelona to negotiate.

The return of Willian, one of four changes made by Conte, was key with the former Shakhtar Donetsk player involved in all three goals.

Only Manchester City, Manchester Untied and Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals than Chelsea this season

His clever pass enabled Bakayoko to score his third goal in a blue shirt since his move from Monaco in a £40m deal - the attack started by Lossl's slip.

Bakayoko should have made it 2-0 but headed wide after Willian had whipped in a free-kick before the latter made it 2-0, a close range header from Marcos Alonso's cross.

Huddersfield's lacklustre performance enabled Chelsea to extend their lead further, Pedro finding the top corner after Willian chested Alonso's cross into his path.

It was all too easy for the visitors, who sent on Michy Batshuayi for the final 21 minutes six days after the £33m signing had helped the club's under-21s beat MK Dons 4-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Belgium forward Batshuayi again failed to make Conte's starting line-up even though Alvaro Morata was missing with a back problem.

Terriers lack bite

Fixtures against the likes of Chelsea are unlikely to determine Huddersfield's Premier League fate, yet they were a shadow of the side that famously beat Manchester United two months ago.

They allowed Chelsea to bully them from the start and it was only in the closing stages, when some fans had left the stadium and Chelsea had the points in the bag, that they improved.

Their first touch won in Chelsea's penalty area came after an hour, while they managed just two shots on target all game.

Lossl's slip that led to the first goal was unfortunate but the defending for Willian's goal was poor, and Pedro was unmarked when he fired home.

David Wagner's side have now played all the 'big six' but they will have to keep possession better than they did against Chelsea when they entertain the likes of Stoke, Burnley and West Ham in the coming weeks.

Depoitre's late consolation was an excellent glancing header from fellow substitute Florent Hadergjonaj's cross. It was a pity many Huddersfield fans were already on their way home and missed it.

Man of the match - Willian (Chelsea)

Chelsea produced a reaction after their defeat at the weekend with Willian marking his return by scoring one goal and having a hand in the other two

What's next?

Wagner will hope to see an improvement from his side when they face Watford away on Saturday in the Premier League (15:00 GMT), while Chelsea at are home to Southampton at the same time.

