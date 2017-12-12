Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace's two late goals came just minutes after Watford went down to 10 men

Crystal Palace scored two late goals to earn a dramatic win over Watford and move out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Bakary Sako bundled in an 89th-minute equaliser before James McArthur snatched the winner in the second minute of stoppage time, side-footing home from Wilfried Zaha's cross.

Sako's goal came two minutes after Watford's Tom Cleverley was sent off for a second yellow card.

The Hornets had looked comfortable until that point after Daryl Janmaat had given visitors the lead after just three minutes.

The victory for Roy Hodgson's Palace extends their unbeaten run to six games and sees them climb above West Brom into 17th place in the table.

They could return to the bottom three on Wednesday, however, with the teams below them - West Brom, West Ham and Swansea - all in action.

A late, late show for Palace

Having spent in the entire season in the bottom three, and scoring no goals and collecting no points in their opening seven fixtures, the night looked like being yet another frustrating one for Palace where an opportunity would be missed.

They had been wasteful in the final third and did not have a shot on target until an effort from Zaha inside the final five minutes.

But when Cleverley was dismissed for a late foul on Sako, life was breathed into the game and the home fans roared their side on in anticipation.

The equaliser was fortunate. Sako's initial shot from close range rebounded off Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, back on to the forward's shins and into the net but the winner came at the end of an excellent move.

Zaha - a threat but occasionally wasteful throughout - showed great trickery to beat Janmaat on the left side of the box before squaring to McArthur who swept home low beyond Gomes.

The result unsurprisingly led to wild celebrations at the final whistle as the players and fans enjoyed a third win of the season.

All three of those wins have come under Hodgson, who replaced Frank de Boer after four games, and the former England boss now has 14 points from 13 matches.

The Eagles were six points from safety following defeat to Tottenham on 5 November but have now dealt a psychological blow to their rivals at the bottom of the table.

That said, a point for West Brom at Anfield against Liverpool, or victories for either West Ham or Swansea against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, would see Hodgson's side drop back into the bottom three.

