Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford
-
- From the section Premier League
Crystal Palace scored two late goals to earn a dramatic win over Watford and move out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.
Bakary Sako bundled in an 89th-minute equaliser before James McArthur snatched the winner in the second minute of stoppage time, side-footing home from Wilfried Zaha's cross.
Sako's goal came two minutes after Watford's Tom Cleverley was sent off for a second yellow card.
The Hornets had looked comfortable until that point after Daryl Janmaat had given visitors the lead after just three minutes.
The victory for Roy Hodgson's Palace extends their unbeaten run to six games and sees them climb above West Brom into 17th place in the table.
They could return to the bottom three on Wednesday, however, with the teams below them - West Brom, West Ham and Swansea - all in action.
A late, late show for Palace
Having spent in the entire season in the bottom three, and scoring no goals and collecting no points in their opening seven fixtures, the night looked like being yet another frustrating one for Palace where an opportunity would be missed.
They had been wasteful in the final third and did not have a shot on target until an effort from Zaha inside the final five minutes.
But when Cleverley was dismissed for a late foul on Sako, life was breathed into the game and the home fans roared their side on in anticipation.
The equaliser was fortunate. Sako's initial shot from close range rebounded off Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, back on to the forward's shins and into the net but the winner came at the end of an excellent move.
Zaha - a threat but occasionally wasteful throughout - showed great trickery to beat Janmaat on the left side of the box before squaring to McArthur who swept home low beyond Gomes.
The result unsurprisingly led to wild celebrations at the final whistle as the players and fans enjoyed a third win of the season.
All three of those wins have come under Hodgson, who replaced Frank de Boer after four games, and the former England boss now has 14 points from 13 matches.
The Eagles were six points from safety following defeat to Tottenham on 5 November but have now dealt a psychological blow to their rivals at the bottom of the table.
That said, a point for West Brom at Anfield against Liverpool, or victories for either West Ham or Swansea against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, would see Hodgson's side drop back into the bottom three.
More to follow
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 24Fosu-MensahSubstituted forSakoat 70'minutes
- 5Tomkins
- 6Dann
- 15Schlupp
- 10TownsendSubstituted forvan Aanholtat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7CabayeSubstituted forMcArthurat 77'minutes
- 4MilivojevicBooked at 63mins
- 8Loftus-Cheek
- 11Zaha
- 17Benteke
Substitutes
- 3van Aanholt
- 13Hennessey
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 18McArthur
- 26Sako
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 6Mariappa
- 5Prödl
- 27Kabasele
- 2Janmaat
- 8CleverleyBooked at 87mins
- 16Doucouré
- 25Holebas
- 28CarrilloSubstituted forPereyraat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11RicharlisonSubstituted forFemeníaat 84'minutesSubstituted forat 90+6'minutes
- 9DeeneySubstituted forGrayat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Success
- 18Gray
- 21Femenía
- 23Watson
- 29Capoue
- 30Karnezis
- 37Pereyra
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1.
Kiko Femenía went off injured after Watford had used all subs.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Roberto Pereyra.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tom Cleverley (Watford) for a bad foul.
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Roberto Pereyra (Watford) because of an injury.
Booking
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Kiko Femenía replaces Richarlison because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Richarlison (Watford) because of an injury.
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richarlison (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Andre Gray replaces Troy Deeney.
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Booking
Tom Cleverley (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.