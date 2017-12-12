Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Dundee 0.
Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Dundee
Hearts secured back-to-back victories at Tynecastle after goals from Isma Goncalves and Christophe Berra overcame Dundee.
The home side defeated Motherwell at the weekend, and this win moved them back into the top six.
Goncalves opened the scoring from a pass by 16-year-old debutant Anthony McDonald.
Cole Stockton saw a goal disallowed for offside for the home side before Berra secured the win.
Hearts had not won at Tynecastle all season, and were on a run of seven games without a win, until they saw off Motherwell, and manager Craig Levein was keen to build some momentum against Dundee.
With Jamie Walker out injured, Levein brought McDonald into the starting line up for the first time, and he was joined later in the opening half by another 16-year-old in Harry Cochrane, after Arnaud Djoum had to depart with an injury.
The visitors settled quickest, but their composure and slick passing wasn't complimented by chances in front of goal.
Hearts started to grow into the game though and both Djoum and Connor Randall watched decent efforts fly high over the bar.
The home fans who had braved the Gorgie wind and rain could see confidence growing as the Hearts players continued to push forward, and midway through the first half Stockton thought he'd scored after finding himself some space inside the box.
The Englishman swivelled and fired low with his left foot, but Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish did well to block with his feet and the ball skidded wide.
The opener came shortly afterwards and it was a thing of beauty. McDonald picked the ball up midway inside the Dundee half and with all the confidence of a veteran, the youngster delicately slipped a pass through to Goncalves, who slotted low past Parish.
It was a deserved lead, but shortly before the interval Dundee should probably have been level. Sofien Moussa and Roarie Deacon linked up inside the Hearts box, but when the ball fell to the former, he couldn't move it out from under his feet and his effort was blocked.
The visitors changed their shape at half-time and they started to enjoy more possession, but again they were haunted by their own inability to create clear chances.
That that wasn't an issue for their opponents, though. Stockton had the ball in the net after a fabulous run and cross from Randall, but the raised flag of the assistant referee stunted his celebrations.
Cochrane then had a glorious chance to put the game to bed, but after racing through on goal he fired straight at the outrushing Parish. Hearts' midfield of teenagers enjoyed energy and guile that was causing Dundee real problems.
In the end it was left to a veteran to seal it. Berra, who had been immense once again at the centre of defence, showed real composure at the back post after Dundee failed to deal with a McDonald corner. The Hearts captain steadied himself and lashed the ball across Parish and into the net from the angle of the six-yard box.
Substitute Kyle Lafferty had the chance to add a third with minutes to go as Hearts continued pour forward, but Parish again saved with his feet to deny him.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 16Randall
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 27GrzelakBooked at 58mins
- 46McDonald
- 10Sutchuin-DjoumSubstituted forCochraneat 32'minutes
- 8Buaben
- 33MooreSubstituted forLaffertyat 74'minutes
- 23Stockton
- 77Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forCallachanat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 9Lafferty
- 13Hamilton
- 15Cowie
- 20Callachan
- 30Brandon
- 47Cochrane
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 34Waddell
- 24Meekings
- 22HendrySubstituted forKerrat 45'minutes
- 14O'Hara
- 18McGowanSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 75'minutes
- 8Kamara
- 15Aurtenetxe Borde
- 21DeaconSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 65'minutes
- 9Moussa
- 10Allan
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 3Holt
- 6O'Dea
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 29Haber
- 38Ferie
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 15,566
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away10
