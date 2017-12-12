Scottish Premiership
Hearts2Dundee0

Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Dundee

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport at Tynecastle

Hearts striker Isma Goncalves
Hearts striker Isma Goncalves scored his seventh goal of the season in the win over Dundee

Hearts secured back-to-back victories at Tynecastle after goals from Isma Goncalves and Christophe Berra overcame Dundee.

The home side defeated Motherwell at the weekend, and this win moved them back into the top six.

Goncalves opened the scoring from a pass by 16-year-old debutant Anthony McDonald.

Cole Stockton saw a goal disallowed for offside for the home side before Berra secured the win.

Hearts had not won at Tynecastle all season, and were on a run of seven games without a win, until they saw off Motherwell, and manager Craig Levein was keen to build some momentum against Dundee.

Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald
Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald made his first-team debut at 16, and created the opening goal

With Jamie Walker out injured, Levein brought McDonald into the starting line up for the first time, and he was joined later in the opening half by another 16-year-old in Harry Cochrane, after Arnaud Djoum had to depart with an injury.

The visitors settled quickest, but their composure and slick passing wasn't complimented by chances in front of goal.

Hearts started to grow into the game though and both Djoum and Connor Randall watched decent efforts fly high over the bar.

The home fans who had braved the Gorgie wind and rain could see confidence growing as the Hearts players continued to push forward, and midway through the first half Stockton thought he'd scored after finding himself some space inside the box.

The Englishman swivelled and fired low with his left foot, but Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish did well to block with his feet and the ball skidded wide.

Hearts striker Cole Stockton
Hearts striker Cole Stockton has yet to break his duck for the club after his goal against Dundee was disallowed for offside

The opener came shortly afterwards and it was a thing of beauty. McDonald picked the ball up midway inside the Dundee half and with all the confidence of a veteran, the youngster delicately slipped a pass through to Goncalves, who slotted low past Parish.

It was a deserved lead, but shortly before the interval Dundee should probably have been level. Sofien Moussa and Roarie Deacon linked up inside the Hearts box, but when the ball fell to the former, he couldn't move it out from under his feet and his effort was blocked.

The visitors changed their shape at half-time and they started to enjoy more possession, but again they were haunted by their own inability to create clear chances.

That that wasn't an issue for their opponents, though. Stockton had the ball in the net after a fabulous run and cross from Randall, but the raised flag of the assistant referee stunted his celebrations.

Cochrane then had a glorious chance to put the game to bed, but after racing through on goal he fired straight at the outrushing Parish. Hearts' midfield of teenagers enjoyed energy and guile that was causing Dundee real problems.

Hearts midfielder Lewis Moore and Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan
Hearts midfielder Lewis Moore was one of three teenagers who featured against Dundee

In the end it was left to a veteran to seal it. Berra, who had been immense once again at the centre of defence, showed real composure at the back post after Dundee failed to deal with a McDonald corner. The Hearts captain steadied himself and lashed the ball across Parish and into the net from the angle of the six-yard box.

Substitute Kyle Lafferty had the chance to add a third with minutes to go as Hearts continued pour forward, but Parish again saved with his feet to deny him.

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 16Randall
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 27GrzelakBooked at 58mins
  • 46McDonald
  • 10Sutchuin-DjoumSubstituted forCochraneat 32'minutes
  • 8Buaben
  • 33MooreSubstituted forLaffertyat 74'minutes
  • 23Stockton
  • 77Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forCallachanat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 9Lafferty
  • 13Hamilton
  • 15Cowie
  • 20Callachan
  • 30Brandon
  • 47Cochrane

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 34Waddell
  • 24Meekings
  • 22HendrySubstituted forKerrat 45'minutes
  • 14O'Hara
  • 18McGowanSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 75'minutes
  • 8Kamara
  • 15Aurtenetxe Borde
  • 21DeaconSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 65'minutes
  • 9Moussa
  • 10Allan

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 3Holt
  • 6O'Dea
  • 7Leitch-Smith
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 29Haber
  • 38Ferie
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
15,566

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home20
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Dundee 0.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark O'Hara (Dundee).

Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian).

Kerr Waddell (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Dundee 0. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

Hand ball by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Paul McGowan.

Attempt missed. Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyle Lafferty replaces Lewis Moore.

Connor Randall (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Allan (Dundee).

Foul by Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian).

Kerr Waddell (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark O'Hara (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Aurtenetxe (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Callachan (Heart of Midlothian).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Roarie Deacon because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Dundee) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ross Callachan replaces Esmael Gonçalves.

Booking

Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian).

Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic16115038102838
2Rangers17103435191633
3Aberdeen1710342520533
4Hibernian178632619730
5Hearts186661719-224
6Motherwell167272222023
7St Johnstone166371723-621
8Kilmarnock184772126-519
9Hamilton174582327-417
10Ross County1844101728-1116
11Dundee1843111729-1215
12Partick Thistle162591329-1611
View full Scottish Premiership table

