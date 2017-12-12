Ross County 2-2 Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd got his ninth goal of the season to equalise for Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd scored an equaliser just after avoiding a second yellow card as Kilmarnock came from two down to draw with Ross County.

Chris Eagles set up Christopher Routis' volley and Jason Naismith's header as County took control.

Eamonn Brophy's long-range strike gave the visitors hope.

Boyd went down in the County box but the hosts were awarded a free-kick before the striker's deflected header levelled matters moments later.

Referee Andrew Dallas penalised Boyd moments before the striker scored

The result maintains a three-point gap between eighth-placed Killie and County two places below.

Eagles warmed the palms of Killie keeper Jamie MacDonald early on and Jamie Lindsay curled a shot just wide.

Kilmarnock slowly eased their way into the match and a lovely flowing move that involved Alan Power and captain Boyd ended with a shot by Brophy that brought out the best in County keeper Scott Fox - a stunning save to push the ball wide.

Visiting manager Steve Clarke was forced into a change when Gordon Greer hobbled off to be replaced by former home favourite Scott Boyd.

Within minutes, Owen Coyle's side took the lead. Boyd made an excellent clearance from a dangerous ball into the box but from the resultant corner taken by Eagles, Routis smashed home from eight yards.

A second Killie change followed when left-back Stuart Findlay had to be replaced by Greg Taylor and again the substitution was soon followed by a County goal.

The impressive Eagles sent in a free-kick from wide on the right with Naismith climbing high to bullet a header beyond MacDonald.

Naismith (second from right) scored his first goal of the season

County began the second half well with Routis close to adding to the home side's lead, his free-kick ending up on the roof of the net.

Just after the hour mark Kilmarnock pulled their way back into the match. Brophy, fresh from his two goals against Partick Thistle on Saturday, collected from Boyd 22 yards from goal and smashed a shot past Fox.

The visitors began to lay siege to the home goal with the County defence scrambling the ball away at every opportunity.

County left-back Kenny van der Weg somehow managed to get in the way of a Youssouf Mulumbu shot that looked destined for the top corner.

With five minutes left referee Andrew Dallas awarded a free-kick to the home side after Boyd went down under a challenge. Boyd had been booked for a first-half foul but the striker faced no further punishment.

And sixty seconds later Boyd hit the home side with a sucker punch.

Chris Burke burst down the left and his cross was met by his former Rangers team-mate for a ninth goal of the season.

One last chance fell the hosts' way, captain Andrew Davies' header easily saved by MacDonald, meaning Kilmarnock headed back to Ayrshire with a point that for long spells looked highly unlikely.