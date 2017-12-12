Match ends, Ross County 2, Kilmarnock 2.
Ross County 2-2 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Kris Boyd scored an equaliser just after avoiding a second yellow card as Kilmarnock came from two down to draw with Ross County.
Chris Eagles set up Christopher Routis' volley and Jason Naismith's header as County took control.
Eamonn Brophy's long-range strike gave the visitors hope.
Boyd went down in the County box but the hosts were awarded a free-kick before the striker's deflected header levelled matters moments later.
The result maintains a three-point gap between eighth-placed Killie and County two places below.
Eagles warmed the palms of Killie keeper Jamie MacDonald early on and Jamie Lindsay curled a shot just wide.
Kilmarnock slowly eased their way into the match and a lovely flowing move that involved Alan Power and captain Boyd ended with a shot by Brophy that brought out the best in County keeper Scott Fox - a stunning save to push the ball wide.
Visiting manager Steve Clarke was forced into a change when Gordon Greer hobbled off to be replaced by former home favourite Scott Boyd.
Within minutes, Owen Coyle's side took the lead. Boyd made an excellent clearance from a dangerous ball into the box but from the resultant corner taken by Eagles, Routis smashed home from eight yards.
A second Killie change followed when left-back Stuart Findlay had to be replaced by Greg Taylor and again the substitution was soon followed by a County goal.
The impressive Eagles sent in a free-kick from wide on the right with Naismith climbing high to bullet a header beyond MacDonald.
County began the second half well with Routis close to adding to the home side's lead, his free-kick ending up on the roof of the net.
Just after the hour mark Kilmarnock pulled their way back into the match. Brophy, fresh from his two goals against Partick Thistle on Saturday, collected from Boyd 22 yards from goal and smashed a shot past Fox.
The visitors began to lay siege to the home goal with the County defence scrambling the ball away at every opportunity.
County left-back Kenny van der Weg somehow managed to get in the way of a Youssouf Mulumbu shot that looked destined for the top corner.
With five minutes left referee Andrew Dallas awarded a free-kick to the home side after Boyd went down under a challenge. Boyd had been booked for a first-half foul but the striker faced no further punishment.
And sixty seconds later Boyd hit the home side with a sucker punch.
Chris Burke burst down the left and his cross was met by his former Rangers team-mate for a ninth goal of the season.
One last chance fell the hosts' way, captain Andrew Davies' header easily saved by MacDonald, meaning Kilmarnock headed back to Ayrshire with a point that for long spells looked highly unlikely.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 2Fraser
- 15Davies
- 28van der Weg
- 33EaglesSubstituted forDraperat 77'minutes
- 25O'Brien
- 4Routis
- 18Lindsay
- 40Keillor-DunnSubstituted forDowat 67'minutes
- 11CurranSubstituted forMckayat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chow
- 9Dow
- 10Schalk
- 17Draper
- 19Mikkelsen
- 22Mckay
- 31McCarey
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 4GreerSubstituted forBoydat 29'minutes
- 17FindlaySubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 11JonesSubstituted forBurkeat 77'minutes
- 6PowerBooked at 34mins
- 8Dicker
- 24MulumbuBooked at 90mins
- 25Brophy
- 9BoydBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 16Boyd
- 21Frizzell
- 22Erwin
- 23Hawkshaw
- 26Bell
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 3,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Kilmarnock 2.
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock).
Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Kilmarnock 2. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Burke.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt saved. Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ross Draper replaces Chris Eagles.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Jordan Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Billy McKay replaces Craig Curran.
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Jason Naismith (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Craig Curran (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Davis Keillor-Dunn.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Naismith (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Kilmarnock 1. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.