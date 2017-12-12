Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

Ivan Toney, on loan at Wigan from Newcastle, celebrates scoring the opening goal

Will Grigg scored two late goals as Wigan booked an FA Cup third-round trip to Premier League side Bournemouth by beating National League side AFC Fylde.

The visitors had led 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining thanks to Simon Grand's close-range finish and Danny Rowe's deflected shot off the post.

But Grigg converted from Gary Roberts' cross and then flicked the ball past Jay Lynch four minutes later.

Callum Elder had earlier set up Ivan Toney for the first goal of the game.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 at Fylde 11 days ago and it was the Latics, FA Cup winners in 2013, who were on the back foot in the opening stages as Rowe and Jonathan Smith went close for the visitors.

Fylde, who were in the 11th-tier West Lancashire League 11 years ago, roared back after trailing to a neat finish from 21-year-old Toney, who is on loan at Wigan from Newcastle United.

But just when it looked like a shock was on the cards, Grigg - who scored in the original tie at Fylde - netted twice in four minutes to secure victory for the League One leaders.

Simon Grand celebrates scoring AFC Fylde's equaliser against Wigan