Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town will host Premier League Leicester City in the FA Cup third round after beating seventh-tier Hereford in a replay at Edgar Street.

Captain Cian Bolger headed in from a corner to give Fleetwood the lead inside 10 minutes, after the sides had drawn 1-1 at Highbury 12 days ago.

Bolger then doubled the Cod Army's lead with a free header from another corner.

John Mills went close for Hereford from a free-kick, but the hosts rarely troubled their League One visitors.

Southern League Premier Division phoenix club Hereford are in only their third season back in existence, and were backed by a vociferous home crowd.

Pete Beadle's side piled forward late on, but the Bulls were unable to break down a well-organised Fleetwood defence.

The visitors went close to extending their lead when Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle clipped the bar with a curling effort.

Uwe Rosler's side will now welcome the Foxes on Saturday, 6 January in a 12:45 GMT kick-off.