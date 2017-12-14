Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Match ends, Hereford FC 0, Fleetwood Town 2.
Fleetwood Town will host Premier League Leicester City in the FA Cup third round after beating seventh-tier Hereford in a replay at Edgar Street.
Captain Cian Bolger headed in from a corner to give Fleetwood the lead inside 10 minutes, after the sides had drawn 1-1 at Highbury 12 days ago.
Bolger then doubled the Cod Army's lead with a free header from another corner.
John Mills went close for Hereford from a free-kick, but the hosts rarely troubled their League One visitors.
Southern League Premier Division phoenix club Hereford are in only their third season back in existence, and were backed by a vociferous home crowd.
Pete Beadle's side piled forward late on, but the Bulls were unable to break down a well-organised Fleetwood defence.
The visitors went close to extending their lead when Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle clipped the bar with a curling effort.
Uwe Rosler's side will now welcome the Foxes on Saturday, 6 January in a 12:45 GMT kick-off.
Line-ups
Hereford FC
- 1Horsell
- 3O'Shea
- 6Deaman
- 5Green
- 2Oates
- 7PreenSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
- 4Murphy
- 8DinsleyBooked at 17mins
- 11Symons
- 10Reffell
- 9Mills
Substitutes
- 12Page
- 14Preston
- 15Smith
- 16Haysham
- 17Bird
- 18Franklin
- 20Harris
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 5EasthamBooked at 64mins
- 12Bolger
- 38Cargill
- 9BurnsSubstituted forCoyleat 66'minutes
- 28Sowerby
- 18GlendonSubstituted forSchwablat 83'minutes
- 4O'Neill
- 3Bell
- 7Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forHunterat 72'minutes
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 2Coyle
- 6Pond
- 22Hunter
- 23Schwabl
- 24Nadesan
- 27Biggins
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 4,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hereford FC 0, Fleetwood Town 2.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Oates (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keyon Reffell with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Hereford FC. Conceded by Ashley Hunter.
Attempt saved. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Attempt saved. Mike Symons (Hereford FC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Murphy with a cross.
Mike Symons (Hereford FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baily Cargill (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Mike Symons (Hereford FC).
Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lance Smith (Hereford FC).
Markus Schwabl (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Markus Schwabl replaces George Glendon.
Attempt missed. Keyon Reffell (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Calvin Dinsley.
Attempt saved. Mike Symons (Hereford FC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Dinsley with a cross.
Attempt missed. Aiden O'Neill (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.
Attempt missed. Calvin Dinsley (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Aiden O'Neill (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mike Symons (Hereford FC).
Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keyon Reffell (Hereford FC).
Attempt blocked. Billy Murphy (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Oates (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike Symons.
Substitution
Substitution, Hereford FC. Lance Smith replaces Garyn Preen.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Lewie Coyle replaces Wes Burns.
Attempt missed. John Mills (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).
Mike Symons (Hereford FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Calvin Dinsley (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jimmy Oates.
Attempt missed. Calvin Dinsley (Hereford FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Hereford FC 0, Fleetwood Town 2. Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Glendon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ryan Green.
Corner, Hereford FC. Conceded by Wes Burns.
Foul by Aiden O'Neill (Fleetwood Town).
John Mills (Hereford FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dara O'Shea (Hereford FC).