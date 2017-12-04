BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everton 4-4 Liverpool highlights from 1991 fifth round

When Everton & Liverpool lit up the FA Cup

Relive the eight-goal thriller between Everton and Liverpool from 1991's FA Cup fifth-round replay, which proved to be the final match of Kenny Dalglish's first tenure as Liverpool manager.

When Everton & Liverpool lit up the FA Cup

  From the section FA Cup
