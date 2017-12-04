BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everton 4-4 Liverpool highlights from 1991 fifth round
When Everton & Liverpool lit up the FA Cup
- From the section FA Cup
Relive the eight-goal thriller between Everton and Liverpool from 1991's FA Cup fifth-round replay, which proved to be the final match of Kenny Dalglish's first tenure as Liverpool manager.
READ MORE: Merseyside derby in FA Cup third round
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired