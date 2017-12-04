Derek McInnes would take Rangers job if offered it, says Kris Boyd

Derek McInnes has had more than 450 games as a manager

Kris Boyd believes Derek McInnes would take the Rangers job if the Ibrox club make a move for the Aberdeen manager.

Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha in October and former Ibrox midfielder McInnes, 46, has been heavily linked with the post over the past five weeks.

"If Aberdeen agree compensation with Rangers, Derek McInnes will be the manager of Rangers Football Club," said Boyd, 34.

"Everybody's got a price on them, everybody."

Sunderland agreed compensation with Aberdeen for McInnes during the summer but he ultimately stayed at Pittodrie.

"He won't come cheap, we know that," Kilmarnock and former Rangers striker Boyd said of McInnes. "It was the exact same with Sunderland."

Former Hearts and Hibernian midfielder Michael Stewart says the length of time Rangers have taken over appointing a manager and the rebuilding job required at Ibrox would give McInnes pause for thought.

"I think, if under different circumstances, that Derek McInnes would want the Rangers job," Stewart said. "He may well still want the Rangers job but it is not as cut and dry as many have made out.

"I don't think it's 100% [the case that] compensation's agreed and Derek McInnes is definitely taking the job because there is huge restructuring needing to be done at Rangers and are the finances there to do that?"

But Boyd countered on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "As a manager, you're always going to back yourself as you're the man to turn it round.

"Derek has probably taken Aberdeen as far as he can possibly go. There's no doubt he needs to get out of Aberdeen one way or another.

"Derek is now in a position where he can't compete with the likes of Northampton and MK Dons to keep players there. How can he improve?

"He's already lost [Niall] McGinn, he's lost [Jonny] Hayes."