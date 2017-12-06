Manchester derby: Who makes your Man Utd-Man City XI?
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City travel to neighbours Manchester United on Sunday with an eight-point advantage in the Premier League title race.
But would they have the numerical advantage in your combined Manchester derby XI?
Use the selector below to choose your formation and then create a team made up of Manchester United and Manchester City players - and then share it on social media.
Your combined Man Utd and Man City XI
- Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.