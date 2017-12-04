Anderlecht need 'all the luck in the world' against Celtic - Vanhaezebrouck

Hein Vanhaezebrouck took charge of Anderlecht in October

Champions League: Celtic v Anderlecht Venue: Celtic Park Date: Tuesday, 5 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Hein Vanhaezebrouck says Anderlecht will have to enjoy a "perfect" night if they are to beat Celtic and secure a spot in the Europa League.

The Belgian side require a three-goal victory in Glasgow on Wednesday to edge the Scottish champions out of third place in Champions League Group B.

Manager Vanhaezebrouck suggested he has placed no pressure on his players to produce such an unlikely scoreline.

"You're going to have to have all the luck in the world," he said.

"To get the three goals difference to be able to continue then everything has to be perfect.

"Efficiency will have to be 100%, on the other side you have to be lucky.

"So let's say that the chances are really, really small. We need to take it realistic and say, 'let's go for a result'.

"If you can win here, if you draw even for me is a good result. Winning would be fantastic."

Former Genk and Gent boss Vanhaezebrouck replaced Rene Weiler in October and Nicolas Frutos was in caretaker charge when Anderlecht lost 3-0 at home to Celtic in September.

Anderlecht players Uros Spajic and Kara Mbodji arriving in Glasgow on Monday

That win gave Brendan Rodgers' an early edge in the battle to finish at least third place and Celtic and Anderlecht have lost all their games against Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are both heading for the Champions League last 16.

"It's not important to score very quickly," added Vanhaezebrouck, who has won half of his 12 games in charge so far

"The ultimate thing is to score three times more than Celtic. The timing of the first of the goal is not important at all. You can score halfway [through] the second half and still go for it.

"I can already predict what's going to happen. We're going to come on the pitch, there will be noise all over, the crowd will put them behind their team. They will fly like hell on the pitch so we're going to have to be ready, because the start will be possibly devastating.

"If we survive and we can manage to pull the things level, then maybe we stand a chance to do something.

"Even if they won 0-3 in Anderlecht, I still believe that this team is much stronger at home with the public behind them than in the away games, so it stays a very difficult task for any team from our level to come and take here something."