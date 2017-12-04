Ryan Jack: Rangers appeal against midfielder's red card against Aberdeen

Willie Collum sent Ryan Jack off in the 56th minute of Rangers' win away to Aberdeen

Rangers have appealed against Ryan Jack's red card in Sunday's 2-1 win away to Aberdeen.

Former Pittodrie midfielder Jack was dismissed following a challenge on the Dons' Stevie May, catching the striker after winning the ball.

It was the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has been sent off, though two of those were rescinded on appeal.

A Scottish FA judicial panel will rule on the case on Thursday, with Jack facing a potential three-match ban.

If referee Willie Collum's decision is upheld, Jack will serve a two-game suspension for serious foul play and an additional ban for it being his second ordering off of the campaign.

The red cards in August's 3-2 defeat by Hibernian and October's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock were overturned, but his dismissal in September's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical stood.