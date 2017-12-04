Ryan Jack: Rangers appeal against midfielder's red card against Aberdeen
-
- From the section Rangers
Rangers have appealed against Ryan Jack's red card in Sunday's 2-1 win away to Aberdeen.
Former Pittodrie midfielder Jack was dismissed following a challenge on the Dons' Stevie May, catching the striker after winning the ball.
It was the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has been sent off, though two of those were rescinded on appeal.
A Scottish FA judicial panel will rule on the case on Thursday, with Jack facing a potential three-match ban.
If referee Willie Collum's decision is upheld, Jack will serve a two-game suspension for serious foul play and an additional ban for it being his second ordering off of the campaign.
The red cards in August's 3-2 defeat by Hibernian and October's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock were overturned, but his dismissal in September's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical stood.