Premier League predictions: Lawro v Pointless presenter Richard Osman

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League on Wednesday - will their first Premier League loss follow four days later against Manchester United?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I think the atmosphere at Old Trafford will be ramped up for this one.

"Yes, there have been plenty of times recently when United have been below City in the table when they have played them.

"But City have done so well this season, and that is something United are not really used to. That will add an edge to things.

Lawro is going for a 2-1 United win - do you agree? You can make your own predictions now, take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

Lawro scored 80 points in week 15, which meant he slipped to 3,915th place out of more than 280,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro takes on Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman for this weekend's fixtures.

Osman, who supports Fulham and is a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage, did not end up with a score to match the aim of contestants that appear on his TV programme when he took on Lawro in April 2013 - he scored 100 points.

How will he do this time, though?

Osman is a regular on Have I Got News For You and a team captain on Insert Name Here. He also has new show on BBC Two called House of Games

Premier League predictions - week 16 Result Lawro Richard SATURDAY West Ham v Chelsea x-x 1-1 0-3 Burnley v Watford x-x 2-0 1-1 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 2-0 Huddersfield v Brighton x-x 1-1 1-1 Swansea v West Brom x-x 1-1 0-2 Tottenham v Stoke x-x 2-0 3-1 Newcastle v Leicester x-x 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Southampton v Arsenal x-x 1-1 2-1 Liverpool v Everton x-x 2-0 3-2 Man Utd v Man City x-x 2-1 0-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

West Ham v Chelsea (12:30 GMT)

It was a real shame for West Ham that they could not hold on for a draw at Manchester City last weekend, because they deserved a point and, in relation to his other results, it would have a very big one for David Moyes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Moyes praises Hammers' effort and attitude

I think the Hammers will be buoyed by that performance, though, and I am backing them to get something against Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte thinks his team are playing too many games - along with Arsenal, City and United, Chelsea play nine times in December.

If they are feeling tired, then it might catch up with them here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: I think Chelsea are hitting a rich vein of form and this game looks a tough one for West Ham. 0-3

Burnley v Watford

Burnley could easily have nicked a point in their 1-0 defeat by Leicester but the really bad news for them from that game was losing Robbie Brady with a long-term injury, because he will be badly missed.

Watford drew with 10-man Tottenham last weekend and they have got enough about them to cause any team problems. Like Burnley they have a system - or, more accurately, systems - that work.

I am going with the Clarets to win at Turf Moor but you only have to look at the table to see how well both of these sides are doing.

Back in August, not many people would have thought that after more than a third of the season, they would both be up there, but you only have to watch them to realise why.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: For the glamour tie of the weekend, I am going for a draw. 1-1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Palace have been gradually picking up points since Roy Hodgson took over and now they are off the bottom of the table.

Media playback is not supported on this device I can't adapt my music taste - Hodgson on modern football

The next step for them is to get out of the relegation zone and, although that looks unlikely to happen this week, it will not take too long.

The Eagles fans at Selhurst Park play their part too - they are so vociferous and really do back the team.

I think they realise that Hodgson has got a chance of getting them out of the mire that they are in, and they are really behind him.

My chief concern about Bournemouth would be over their inconsistency - but I still think they will be fine in the end.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: I love Crystal Palace boss (and former Fulham manager) Roy Hodgson more than life itself so I couldn't possibly predict a Palace defeat even though my brother is an Eagles fan. 2-0

Huddersfield v Brighton

Huddersfield are on a four-game losing run and the doubts about whether they are good enough for the Premier League may have started to creep in.

Media playback is not supported on this device David Wagner believes that his team have to keep fighting

Like Brighton, they usually do not like to give very much away but, when I look at this game from the point of view of both managers, I am thinking why not have a bit of a go here to try to nick all three points?

Will either team do that? I am not sure, but surely three points here is worth the risk for both.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: Fulham destroyed Huddersfield in the Championship last season and yet Huddersfield still went up. Brighton did a number on us both times.

It is lovely to see them both in the Premier League, while we languish in the depths of the Championship. 1-1

Swansea v West Brom

West Brom have not won for 14 games, going back to August, but they have just picked up three successive draws with three very positive performances.

Swansea, meanwhile, continue to struggle and have now taken only one point from their past seven matches, and have dropped to the bottom of the table.

The Swans' lack of goals - they have scored eight in 15 league games this season - is of as much concern as their lack of form.

But I am going to back them to get a point this weekend, which would be something to build on. A draw would be a decent result for West Brom too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: I think maybe Alan Pardew will have an immediate impact at West Brom. It often seems to happen. 0-2

Tottenham v Stoke

Stoke came from 1-0 down against Swansea to get a much-needed win, and stop their slide a little bit.

Tottenham's form in the Champions League has been impressive and although they have dropped some points in the Premier League recently, I only see that as a blip - nothing more.

Media playback is not supported on this device Alan Shearer: Tottenham have got to turn up against smaller teams

I've heard a few theories about why Spurs have been stuttering but I think it is fair to say that some of their players just have not reached the heights they did last season.

We have seen flashes from them of course, because they are outstanding players, but they are just not in form at the moment. That happens, and it can change very quickly.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: Spurs have been stuttering a little bit recently, but they have got to hit form again some time soon. 3-1

Newcastle v Leicester (17:30 GMT)

Newcastle's poor run continued with their defeat at Chelsea, and they have now taken only one point from their past six matches.

Media playback is not supported on this device Benitez 'disappointed' after good Newcastle start

Leicester, in contrast, beat Burnley to maintain their improvement under Claude Puel. The Foxes are ninth in the table, which is around where they should be.

I just fancy Newcastle to edge this one, though.

Benitez has made his feelings clear about the limitations of his squad but he is still usually very good at negating the opposition's main strength. His side need a win, and I think they will get one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: This is a tough one to call. I like the way both teams play, and I think Leicester are coming back into a bit of form - especially Riyad Mahrez. It could be a good game. 2-2

SUNDAY

Southampton v Arsenal (12:00 GMT)

Without David de Gea in goal for Manchester United, Arsenal's 3-1 defeat last week could have been very different - but that is what makes him such an outstanding goalkeeper.

The Gunners were decent going forward but, defensively, you see them and say 'oh my goodness'.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal were absolutely brilliant - Wenger

You can be the best attacking side in the world but if you can't defend on a given day against a good side, then you are always going to be in trouble.

Southampton came back to get a point against Bournemouth last week and I am going to go for another draw here.

I don't think Saints will test Arsenal's defence in the same way United did, but they won't give too much away at the back either.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: Ah, Arsenal. They win, they lose, they win, they lose. They are so inconsistent and I am trying to work out what they are due - a loss, I think - sorry Gunners fans. 2-1

Liverpool v Everton (14:15 GMT)

I am at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 live, and I am expecting Liverpool to win.

Everton have got a new manager and have won their past three games. This early spell is when Sam Allardyce usually has a big effect on results, but I think Liverpool might alter that statistic on this occasion.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Everton 4-4 Liverpool highlights from 1990-91 fifth-round replay

Because of their Europa League tie on Thursday, Allardyce will not have had much time to train with his squad, Everton ship a lot of goals and boy do Liverpool like scoring them at the moment.

The Reds record in front of goal is just staggering, as is the amount of chances they are creating at the moment too,

It will not be one-way traffic - it is a derby, and I know what kind of games they are - but even if it is a lot tighter, I cannot see Liverpool making lots of chances without taking a couple of them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: I think this will be a cracking game - they always seem to be - and I think there will be a few goals. I am backing Liverpool to win it, because they are at home. 3-2

Man Utd v Man City (16:30 GMT)

Paul Pogba is out for Manchester United and, while it looks like David Silva will be fit for City, they have a worry over their captain Vincent Kompany.

That doubt over Kompany is part of the reason I am predicting City's first defeat of the season.

I just think United have hit a run of form, and their win at Arsenal last week was very comfortable and impressive.

If Kompany is missing, that will give United more opportunities from set-peces and, although City will create plenty of chances themselves, David de Gea is obviously in such fine form in goal for Jose Mourinho's side.

The key will be what Mourinho tries tactically. You know he will have a plan, and he will have had a team in mind for the past three or four matches too.

So Pogba's suspension is a blow for him as far as that is concerned, but I just have a feeling United will go and beat City, in not a particularly good game.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: City look absolutely unstoppable - what a pleasure it has been watching them this season. If anyone can stop them, it's Jose Mourinho, but I don't think that he can. 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of games, Lawro got five correct results, with one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 80 points.

He beat comedian Nish Kumar who got six correct results, but with no perfect scores, giving him 60 points.

Total scores after week 15 Lawro 1,300 Guests 1,090

Lawro v Guests P15 W9 D1 L5

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson** 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 87 Lawro (average after 15 weeks) 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root 30 Felix White

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

**Anderson and Moeen both provided predictions on week nine, but only Anderson's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, and week five v Non Stanford)