FA Cup third-round draw: Ball numbers and timings
-
The FA Cup third-round draw takes place on Monday and you can watch it live on the BBC.
Mark Chapman will present coverage on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT, with the programme also available to watch on the BBC Sport website.
Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition at this stage, including holders Arsenal.
There are four non-league sides - AFC Fylde, Hereford, Slough and Woking - remaining.
The draw will take place before the second-round tie between seventh-tier Slough Town and League One side Rochdale.
You can follow live text commentary of the draw and that match on the BBC Sport website from 18:45 GMT.
What are the draw numbers?
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham
6 Bolton
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield
19 Hull
20 Ipswich
21 Leeds
22 Leicester
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle
29 Norwich
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston
32 QPR
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea
40 Tottenham
41 Watford
42 West Brom
43 West Ham
44 Wolves
45 Woking/Peterborough
46 MK Dons
47 Newport County
48 Wycombe
49 Port Vale/Yeovil
50 Shrewsbury
51 Doncaster
52 Slough/Rochdale
53 AFC Wimbledon
54 Stevenage
55 Mansfield
56 Luton Town
57 Bradford
58 Blackburn/Crewe
59 Fylde/Wigan
60 Gillingham/Carlisle
61 Notts County
62 Forest Green/Exeter
63 Fleetwood/Hereford
64 Coventry City