BBC Sport - Hereford FC's FA Cup story: Fans of the phoenix club visit Fleetwood
Hereford FC - fans of the phoenix club on an FA Cup trip to Fleetwood
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport follows fans of Hereford FC, a phoenix club created after the demise of Hereford United in 2014, for their FA Cup second round trip to Fleetwood Town.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Truro City's 600-mile FA Cup road trip
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired