Scott Barrow: Gateshead defender home after injury scare against Luton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town

Gateshead's Scott Barrow has been released from hospital after an injury that caused a 15-minute delay during Sunday's FA Cup loss to Luton Town.

The defender, 29, fell to the floor and was unconscious after colliding with his own goalkeeper Dan Hanford in the build-up to Luton's first goal.

Barrow was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Barrow's team-mate JJ O'Donnell posted on Twitter: "Back home. A few bumps and bruises but he's going to be alright."

League Two side Luton won 5-0 to reach the third round.