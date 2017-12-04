Glenavon expect star player Mark Sykes to move in transfer window

Sykes is a regular in the Northern Ireland Under-21 side

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes star prospect Mark Sykes is probably playing his last season with the Irish Premiership title challengers.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has attracted interest from clubs in England and Scotland but no formal bids have been tabled.

"The fact clubs are watching him is a positive for the kid," said Hamilton.

"I have told Mark to keep his head down and continue producing it on the pitch. If he does that, the move will come."

Twenty-year-old midfielder Sykes produced another superb display as Glenavon won 2-0 away to Ards on Saturday.

The victory kept the Lurgan men in third place, six points behind leaders Coleraine.

But their hopes of a first Irish League title since 1960 would be hit if they lost their most valuable asset midway through the season.

"If it doesn't happen in January I am sure it will happen in the summer," added former Northern Ireland international striker Hamilton.

"We have had a lot of contact from clubs, but no firm bids.

"There only two players I have played in the Irish League with over the last 15 years who I would compare him with are Stuart Dallas and Liam Boyce.

"For me, at this age, he is potentially better than the two of them and he should be playing in England or Scotland."