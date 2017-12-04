Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Barry Ferguson, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will make an official approach for Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes today. (Daily Express)

A coaching role for former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson has been discussed, should Derek McInnes become the next manager of Rangers.(Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is expected to become the subject of an official approach from Rangers this week, but expresses unhappiness with the way the saga has been conducted. (Daily Mail)

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty defends Ryan Jack after the midfielder's fourth sending off of the season and hints at appealing against the decision. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra labels referee Bobby Madden's weekend performance '"farcical" and says some of the decisions were a "joke". (Daily Record)

But Hamilton's Dougie Imrie accuses Hearts of "sour grapes" and praises the officials after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Tynecastle. (Scotsman)

Veteran striker Kenny Miller says Rangers can stay in second place after back-to-back wins against Aberdeen. (Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hits out at the conduct of Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows and says his team did their "talking on the pitch" after compounding the Fir Park side's misery with a 5-1 Premiership win in the third meeting of the clubs in eight days. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata warns Anderlecht his side will not be dumped out of European football, saying: "I refuse to think about us losing to them". (Daily Mail)

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano urges his Hibs team-mates to bring their away form to Easter Road and turn up the heat in the race for second place in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Ruaridh Jackson can draw upon past experience as he urges his Glasgow Warriors team-mates to believe that they can still find a way to qualify for the knockout stages in the European Champions Cup. (Herald, subscription required)