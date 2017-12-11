Reading 2-2 Cardiff City

Lee Tomlin's first goal for Cardiff earned the visitors a point at Reading

Cardiff rescued a dramatic draw against Reading with two goals in seven minutes to stay within four points of Championship leaders Wolves.

Reading looked set to end the Bluebirds' four-game winning run after a Callum Paterson own goal and Mo Barrow's strike put them 2-0 ahead.

But Joe Bennett volleyed in to pull a goal back, setting up a tense finish.

And substitute Lee Tomlin's shot off the underside of the bar just crept over the line in stoppage time.

Reading captain Paul McShane almost snatched victory for the hosts, but his header in the final seconds struck a post.

It looked like being a forgettable night for Cardiff when manager Neil Warnock was sent to the stands by referee Steve Martin with 13 minutes remaining, having vented his frustration on one occasion too many.

Before Bennett began the comeback for the visitors, Junior Hoilett had seen a header from six yards out bounce down and over the crossbar, while Omar Bogle twice failed to finish off chances in the penalty area.

Substitute Tomlin's equaliser came after Sol Bamba had headed a corner on to the crossbar as Cardiff piled numbers forward in search of a leveller.

Reading also had chances to add to their two goals in the opening 45 minutes, both of which came from set-pieces, but failed to run away with it.

Despite missing out on a third consecutive win, Jaap Stam's side stretched their unbeaten run to five matches and climbed to 14th.

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"It's very frustrating. We started the game well and in the first half we played some very good football.

"They were always a threat coming forward, but I felt we dealt with the pace and the physique well in the first half. But we always know the opposition will do what they can to get back in the game.

"We should have scored that third goal and maybe the game's done, but that didn't happen.

"You need to deal with their threat from crosses and once they got that first goal, the belief was there and it was disappointing not to hold on, especially as we also hit the post before the end."