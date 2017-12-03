BBC Sport - Man City 2-1 West Ham: David Moyes happy with effort and attitude

Moyes praises Hammers' effort and attitude

West Ham manager David Moyes says the "effort and attitude" of his West Ham side were "really good", despite their 2-1 defeat away at Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United

Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

