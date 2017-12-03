BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton: Cherries denied clear penalty - Eddie Howe
Cherries denied clear penalty - Howe
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says the Cherries were denied a "clear penalty" as Adam Smith was judged to have dived as Sofiane Boufal attempted to tackle him, during his side's 1-1 draw against Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired