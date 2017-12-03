BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton: Cherries denied clear penalty - Eddie Howe

Cherries denied clear penalty - Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says the Cherries were denied a "clear penalty" as Adam Smith was judged to have dived as Sofiane Boufal attempted to tackle him, during his side's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton

Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Cherries denied clear penalty - Howe

Video

Mourinho accuses Arsenal of 'loving the grass'

Video

Arsenal were absolutely brilliant - Wenger

Video

Liverpool could have scored more - Klopp

Video

West Brom bossed game against Palace - Pardew

Video

Toffees players learning to be resilient - Allardyce

Video

Conte hails 'positive answer' to Chelsea rotation

Video

Swansea deserve to be bottom of league - Clement

Video

Pochettino proud of 'brave' Spurs effort

Video

Watford tried everything to win - Silva

Video

Benitez 'disappointed' after good Newcastle start

Video

Leicester attitude fantastic - Puel

Video

Huddersfield have to keep fighting - Wagner

Video

Hodgson happy with draw after eventful pre-match build-up

Video

Brighton switched off for Liverpool goals - Hughton

Video

Going behind galvanised Stoke - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Game became a basketball match - Dyche

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired