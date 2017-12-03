Rangers' Graeme Murty: 'I'll leave with sense of pride'

Will Graeme Murty be handing over the reigns at Ibrox to Derek McInnes?

Graeme Murty says that, when his time as Rangers caretaker boss comes to an end, he will leave the job with a sense of satisfaction after two fine wins.

Rangers completed a quickfire double over Aberdeen to overtake their hosts into second place in the Premiership.

Dons manager Derek McInnes is thought to be the Glasgow club's preferred candidate to succeed Pedro Caixinha.

"If I walk away, what I'm leaving with is a sense of pride," Murty told Rangers' website.

"And with some players who have come together in some tough circumstances.

"But, more than anything, I am thankful to them for the belief they have shown in me and the belief they have shown in one another to go and get two fantastic results when they've been questioned deeply.

"I'll take lots of stuff away with me, but where I leave the team is going to be for other people to judge."

Murty says he is delighted with the backing he received from Rangers fans

Murty has never ruled himself out of the running to be permanent manager but is expected to return to his duties as under-20s coach, with Rangers thought to be ready to make an appointment this week.

They had slumped to defeats by Hamilton Academical and Dundee but have now bounced back with a 3-0 midweek win over Aberdeen at Ibrox and then a 2-1 victory at Pittodrie to move ahead of McInnes' side on goal difference.

But Murty played down his own impact on a fourth win in six games in his second spell as Rangers caretaker after a 50% win record in his first last season.

"When you go down to 10 men and then go straight up the other end and score, that's nothing to do with me - that's what the fellas have got inside them," he said.

"And, no matter what was thrown at them today, through decisions or luck or anything like that, we stood up to it all the way through the team.

"As a coach going forward, I just hope they take that energy forward and take that belief that they'll garner from that into the festive period.

"I'm proud of the players. We stood up. Two very different games, two very different challenges.

Rangers' Ryan Jack was sent off for a tackle on Aberdeen's Stevie May

"But you saw different aspects of a team that are back in second place and showed not a little bit of quality alongside that character."

Josh Windass gave Rangers a 2-0 lead despite former Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack being sent off for a foul on Stevie May after Danny Wilson's first-half opener.

"I was disappointed for Ryan on his return to Pittodrie," said Murty. "I thought it was harsh on him.

"But I don't want to talk about that because it will take the focus away from a sterling performance from guys who have been questioned over the last few months.

"Let's not look back and pillory them for what they may or may not have had.

"What they have got is a degree of belief and a degree of grit that I can't give them, that no coach can give them, but it has to come from the group and I thought the group today was strong."