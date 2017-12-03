BBC Sport - FA Cup: Woking 1-1 Peterborough United highlights
Highlights: Woking 1-1 Peterborough United
National League side Woking come from behind to draw 3-3 with League One Peterborough United and earn a place in the third-round draw.
MATCH REPORT: Woking 1-1 Peterborough United
