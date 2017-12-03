BBC Sport - FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United highlights
Highlights: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as a brace from Tommy Rowe helps Doncaster Rovers ease past Scunthorpe United 3-0 to reach the FA Cup third round.
MATCH REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United
Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
