Inter Milan 5-0 Chievo

Ivan Perisic has now scored seven goals this season

Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick as unbeaten Inter Milan went top of Serie A thanks to a comfortable win over mid-table Chievo.

Luciano Spalletti's side took advantage of Napoli's 1-0 defeat by title rivals Juventus on Friday to go a point clear at the top.

Perisic had a shot fumbled in, Mauro Icardi slammed home their second and Perisic ran from deep before scoring.

Milan Skriniar made it 4-0 before Perisic's injury-time third.

Inter visit third-placed Juventus - who would go top with a win - next Saturday (19:45 GMT).

Elsewhere, Benevento earned their first Serie A point thanks to goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equaliser against AC Milan.

Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-0 to move above Milan into seventh. Giovanni Simeone, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa scored their goals.