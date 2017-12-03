Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0.
Inter Milan 5-0 Chievo
Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick as unbeaten Inter Milan went top of Serie A thanks to a comfortable win over mid-table Chievo.
Luciano Spalletti's side took advantage of Napoli's 1-0 defeat by title rivals Juventus on Friday to go a point clear at the top.
Perisic had a shot fumbled in, Mauro Icardi slammed home their second and Perisic ran from deep before scoring.
Milan Skriniar made it 4-0 before Perisic's injury-time third.
Inter visit third-placed Juventus - who would go top with a win - next Saturday (19:45 GMT).
Elsewhere, Benevento earned their first Serie A point thanks to goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equaliser against AC Milan.
Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-0 to move above Milan into seventh. Giovanni Simeone, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa scored their goals.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 77'minutes
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 56mins
- 37Skriniar
- 21Santon
- 10João Mário
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forKaramohat 85'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 44Perisic
- 9IcardiSubstituted forÉderat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 11Vecino
- 17Karamoh
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 55Nagatomo
- 99Pinamonti
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 29Cacciatore
- 3Dainelli
- 5Gamberini
- 18GobbiSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 87'minutes
- 27Depaoli
- 4RigoniSubstituted forTomovicat 64'minutes
- 77Bastien
- 23Birsa
- 69MeggioriniSubstituted forGarritanoat 69'minutes
- 45Inglese
Substitutes
- 2Jaroszynski
- 7Garritano
- 9Stepinski
- 10Gaudino
- 11Leris
- 12Cesar
- 14Bani
- 20Pucciarelli
- 31Pellissier
- 40Tomovic
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home39
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home18
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt missed. João Mário (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Valter Birsa.
Attempt saved. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Dalbert.
Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dalbert.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Massimo Gobbi.
Foul by Davide Santon (Inter Milan).
Luca Garritano (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Antonio Candreva.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Mário with a headed pass.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Dalbert replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nenad Tomovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valter Birsa.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Samuel Bastien.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dario Dainelli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.
Attempt saved. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Luca Garritano replaces Riccardo Meggiorini.
Attempt missed. Davide Santon (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Nenad Tomovic replaces Nicola Rigoni because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicola Rigoni (Chievo) because of an injury.
Dangerous play by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Valter Birsa (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.