Italian Serie A
Inter Milan5Chievo0

Inter Milan 5-0 Chievo

Ivan Perisic
Ivan Perisic has now scored seven goals this season

Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick as unbeaten Inter Milan went top of Serie A thanks to a comfortable win over mid-table Chievo.

Luciano Spalletti's side took advantage of Napoli's 1-0 defeat by title rivals Juventus on Friday to go a point clear at the top.

Perisic had a shot fumbled in, Mauro Icardi slammed home their second and Perisic ran from deep before scoring.

Milan Skriniar made it 4-0 before Perisic's injury-time third.

Inter visit third-placed Juventus - who would go top with a win - next Saturday (19:45 GMT).

Elsewhere, Benevento earned their first Serie A point thanks to goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equaliser against AC Milan.

Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-0 to move above Milan into seventh. Giovanni Simeone, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa scored their goals.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 77'minutes
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 56mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21Santon
  • 10João Mário
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forKaramohat 85'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 44Perisic
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forÉderat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 11Vecino
  • 17Karamoh
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 99Pinamonti

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 29Cacciatore
  • 3Dainelli
  • 5Gamberini
  • 18GobbiSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 87'minutes
  • 27Depaoli
  • 4RigoniSubstituted forTomovicat 64'minutes
  • 77Bastien
  • 23Birsa
  • 69MeggioriniSubstituted forGarritanoat 69'minutes
  • 45Inglese

Substitutes

  • 2Jaroszynski
  • 7Garritano
  • 9Stepinski
  • 10Gaudino
  • 11Leris
  • 12Cesar
  • 14Bani
  • 20Pucciarelli
  • 31Pellissier
  • 40Tomovic
  • 90Seculin
  • 98Confente
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamChievo
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home39
Away7
Shots on Target
Home13
Away4
Corners
Home18
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 5, Chievo 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt missed. João Mário (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.

Attempt saved. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Valter Birsa.

Attempt saved. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Dalbert.

Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dalbert.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Massimo Gobbi.

Foul by Davide Santon (Inter Milan).

Luca Garritano (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Antonio Candreva.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Mário with a headed pass.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Dalbert replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nenad Tomovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Mauro Icardi.

Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valter Birsa.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Samuel Bastien.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dario Dainelli.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.

Attempt saved. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Luca Garritano replaces Riccardo Meggiorini.

Attempt missed. Davide Santon (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Nenad Tomovic replaces Nicola Rigoni because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nicola Rigoni (Chievo) because of an injury.

Dangerous play by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Valter Birsa (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd December 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan15123033102339
2Napoli15122135102538
3Juventus15121241142737
4Roma14111227101734
5Lazio1392233151829
6Sampdoria138232718926
7Fiorentina156362619721
8AC Milan156362120121
9Bologna156361818021
10Atalanta155552119220
11Torino154831921-220
12Chievo155551726-920
13Cagliari155191425-1116
14Udinese134091824-612
15Crotone143381127-1612
16Sassuolo153210827-1911
17Genoa142481220-810
18SPAL152491326-1310
19Hellas Verona142391229-179
20Benevento150114836-281
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired