Benevento 2-2 AC Milan

Alberto Brignoli was making only the ninth Serie A appearance of his career

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored an injury-time equaliser against AC Milan as they picked up the first Serie A point in their history.

The keeper, on loan from Juventus, came forward for a free-kick and headed in Danilo Cataldi's free-kick to end a record-breaking run of 14 defeats.

Milan led through Giacomo Bonaventura before George Puscas equalised.

Nikola Kalinic headed Milan ahead again and they had Alessio Romagnoli sent off before Brignoli's famous leveller.

The seventh-placed visitors sacked Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with youth-team boss Gennaro Gattuso this week.

Serie A debutants Benevento - who were in the third tier in 2015-16 - had lost more games at the start of a season than any team in history from Europe's top five leagues.