Italian Serie A
Benevento2AC Milan2

Benevento 2-2 AC Milan

Alberto Brignoli
Alberto Brignoli was making only the ninth Serie A appearance of his career

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored an injury-time equaliser against AC Milan as they picked up the first Serie A point in their history.

The keeper, on loan from Juventus, came forward for a free-kick and headed in Danilo Cataldi's free-kick to end a record-breaking run of 14 defeats.

Milan led through Giacomo Bonaventura before George Puscas equalised.

Nikola Kalinic headed Milan ahead again and they had Alessio Romagnoli sent off before Brignoli's famous leveller.

The seventh-placed visitors sacked Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with youth-team boss Gennaro Gattuso this week.

Serie A debutants Benevento - who were in the third tier in 2015-16 - had lost more games at the start of a season than any team in history from Europe's top five leagues.

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 22Brignoli
  • 3Letizia
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 21Costa
  • 17Di ChiaraBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGyamfiat 79'minutes
  • 8CataldiBooked at 29mins
  • 7D'AlessandroBooked at 90mins
  • 13Chibsah
  • 20MemushajSubstituted forCodaat 80'minutes
  • 26PariginiSubstituted forBrignolaat 67'minutes
  • 32Puscas

Substitutes

  • 1Belec
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 11Coda
  • 14Viola
  • 18Gyamfi
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Kanouté
  • 87Lombardi
  • 88Antei
  • 95Gravillon
  • 99Brignola

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 22Musacchio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 75mins
  • 11BoriniSubstituted forAbateat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 79KessiéBooked at 89mins
  • 18MontolivoSubstituted forBigliaat 73'minutes
  • 68RodríguezBooked at 71mins
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forZapataat 87'minutes
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 15Gómez
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 21Biglia
  • 29Paletta
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Benevento 2, Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benevento 2, Milan 2.

Booking

Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ignazio Abate (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento).

Goal!

Goal! Benevento 2, Milan 2. Alberto Brignoli (Benevento) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Ignazio Abate (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).

Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bright Gyamfi (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andrea Costa (Benevento) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia with a cross.

Booking

Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Franck Kessié (Milan).

Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Bright Gyamfi (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Massimo Coda with a headed pass.

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enrico Brignola (Benevento).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Cristian Zapata replaces Suso.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrea Costa (Benevento).

Attempt missed. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Raman Chibsah.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Ledian Memushaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Bright Gyamfi replaces Gianluca Di Chiara.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Suso following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Andrea Costa.

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Costa (Benevento).

Attempt missed. George Puscas (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi following a set piece situation.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) for a bad foul.

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Lucas Biglia replaces Riccardo Montolivo.

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gaetano Letizia (Benevento).

Booking

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd December 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli15122135102538
2Juventus15121241142737
3Inter Milan14113028101836
4Roma14111227101734
5Lazio1392233151829
6Sampdoria138232718926
7AC Milan156362120121
8Bologna146261717020
9Chievo145541721-420
10Atalanta155552119220
11Torino154831921-220
12Fiorentina145362319418
13Cagliari145091324-1115
14Udinese134091824-612
15Crotone143381127-1612
16Sassuolo14329824-1611
17Genoa142481220-810
18SPAL152491326-1310
19Hellas Verona142391229-179
20Benevento150114836-281
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired