Benevento 2-2 AC Milan

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored an injury-time equaliser against AC Milan as they picked up the first Serie A point in their history.
The keeper, on loan from Juventus, came forward for a free-kick and headed in Danilo Cataldi's free-kick to end a record-breaking run of 14 defeats.
Milan led through Giacomo Bonaventura before George Puscas equalised.
Nikola Kalinic headed Milan ahead again and they had Alessio Romagnoli sent off before Brignoli's famous leveller.
The seventh-placed visitors sacked Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with youth-team boss Gennaro Gattuso this week.
Serie A debutants Benevento - who were in the third tier in 2015-16 - had lost more games at the start of a season than any team in history from Europe's top five leagues.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 22Brignoli
- 3Letizia
- 6Djimsiti
- 21Costa
- 17Di ChiaraBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGyamfiat 79'minutes
- 8CataldiBooked at 29mins
- 7D'AlessandroBooked at 90mins
- 13Chibsah
- 20MemushajSubstituted forCodaat 80'minutes
- 26PariginiSubstituted forBrignolaat 67'minutes
- 32Puscas
Substitutes
- 1Belec
- 4Del Pinto
- 11Coda
- 14Viola
- 18Gyamfi
- 23Venuti
- 24Kanouté
- 87Lombardi
- 88Antei
- 95Gravillon
- 99Brignola
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 22Musacchio
- 19Bonucci
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 75mins
- 11BoriniSubstituted forAbateat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 79KessiéBooked at 89mins
- 18MontolivoSubstituted forBigliaat 73'minutes
- 68RodríguezBooked at 71mins
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forZapataat 87'minutes
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 9Valente Silva
- 15Gómez
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 21Biglia
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
