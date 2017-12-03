BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra highlights
Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra
- From the section FA Cup
League Two strugglers Crewe Alexandra come back from three down inside 20 minutes to earn an unlikely FA Cup second-round replay against nine-man Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra
Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
