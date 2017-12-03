Celtic: Brendan Rodgers delighted with form of winger James Forrest

James Forrest scored twice as Celtic hammered Motherwell 5-1 on Saturday

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists there is more to come from "brilliant" winger James Forrest after he took his goal tally to 10 for the season.

Forrest hit a double in the 5-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

"He is a goal threat - inside of his left foot, outside of his right, two brilliant finishes," Rodgers said.

"And, like I say, he is high in confidence and I'm delighted to see it because he is a big talent and still so young, so much ahead of him."

The Celtic manager has been impressed with the 26-year-old's progress since he took charge of the club.

"For me, he has been brilliant," Rodgers said. "It has been a joy to see him grow and develop in my time here.

Hat-trick hero Odsonne Edouard (left) was making only his third start for Celtic

"I wanted to change the dynamic of the team [on Saturday] by putting him and Callum [McGregor] on.

"Both can take the ball and keep it and I felt at that stage of the game we needed to do that."

Forrest helped sink the Steelmen on Saturday after also scoring against them in last week's League Cup final win.

French teenager Odsonne Edouard, in his first start since September, grabbed the other three goals on Saturday as he produced what his manager described as a "complete" performance.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Paris St-Germain, said: "I am absolutely delighted to score my first hat-trick for the club.

"I have been patient, very patient, and (was) very happy to start the game.

"It is all down to the trust of the manager and, to make an impact with the hat-trick, I couldn't be happier."