Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Motherwell, Hearts, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will approach Aberdeen this week to ask for permission to speak to Derek McInnes as the Ibrox outfit look to name their former midfielder as manager before next weekend. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says a lot of "nonsense" has come out of Motherwell this week in the wake of the sides' 1-1 draw at Fir Park on Wednesday night, with the Northern Irishman focusing his ire on Well chief executive Alan Burrows. (Scottish Sun)

And Rodgers hints he could make a permanent move for teenage French striker Odsonne Edouard after he hit a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Odsonne Edouard was in sparkling form as he score three goals against Motherwell

Edouard reveals he would be over the moon to make the move from Paris St-Germain permanent. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers has confirmed he has twice turned down offers from Premier League clubs to remain at Celtic, with West Ham and Swansea thought to be those to have shown an interest. (Scotsman)

A "war of words" breaks out between Hearts manager Craig Levein and Hamilton Accies midfielder Darian MacKinnnon after a touchline clash in the sides' 1-1 draw, with Levein insisting referee Bobby Madden made one of the most "bizarre" decisions he has ever seen by sending him to the stand. (Scottish Sun)

Levein says Madden "lost control" of the situation as he and assistant Austin MacPhee were sent to the stand. (Herald)

Ross McCrorie was left devastated after his error cost Rangers against Hamilton

Former Hearts player Michael Stewart, whose punditry has sparked anger from Craig Levein, insists he has no agenda and is simply being honest in his assessment of the Tynecastle club. (Scotsman)

Dundee manager Neil McCann was delighted to pick up another win by beating Ross County on Saturday, but even more happy with Dee's first clean sheet of the campaign. (Herald)

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie says he will not let the highs and lows get to him as he settles into life a first-team player at Ibrox. (Herald)

And McRorie reveals team-mate Bruno Alves helped him recover from his mistake against Hamilton that cost Rangers a crucial goal. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's Champions League opponents Anderlecht are in "turmoil" on and off the pitch ahead of their trip to Glasgow this week. (Herald)

Vern Cotter enjoyed a successful time in charge of Scotland

But the Belgians' skipper Sofianne Hanni is adamant they are a better team than Celtic, despite the Scottish champions notching a comfortable 3-0 win when the sides met in Belgium earlier in the group. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Other Gossip

Former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter is relishing his return to the country as boss of Montpellier, but knows Glasgow Warriors will offer a tough test in the European Champions Cup. (Scotsman)