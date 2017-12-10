Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Everton remain without a win at Anfield since 1999

Captain Wayne Rooney scored from the penalty spot as Everton came from behind to earn a draw against a dominant Liverpool side in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's sublime curling finish from an angle towards the end of the first half was deserved reward for the command shown by Jurgen Klopp's in-form side .

Sadio Mane wasted a fine opportunity to double the lead before Everton, who had only one shot on target from open play, were awarded a 77th-minute penalty when Dejan Lovren pushed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the back.

Rooney drove his penalty down the middle to beat Simon Mignolet in what was the former England captain's first goal in six Merseyside derby appearances.

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind third-placed Chelsea, while Everton stay 10th.

Liverpool must look at themselves

Lovren and captain Jordan Henderson angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson at the final whistle after his decision to award the visitors a late penalty.

Liverpool clearly felt it was a soft decision by the match official yet the hosts must also look at themselves for their inability to secure victory after failing to turn their long spells of possession into more than one goal.

They remain unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions but this will feel like a defeat for Klopp, whose team selection will also come under scrutiny.

The German opted to start Philippe Coutinho, who scored a Champions League hat-trick in midweek against Spartak Moscow, and fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Instead Klopp handed 20-year-old striker Dominic Solanke his second league start for the club, while there was an all-English midfield of Henderson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp made six changes in total yet Liverpool's play was still fluent, even if they were frustrated by the visitors before a brilliant piece of individual skill by Salah put them ahead.

The Egypt forward took his tally for the club since signing in the summer to 19 goals with an exquisite finish after beating Cuco Martina and holding off Idrissa Gueye.

However Mane's selfish decision not to pass to a team-mate cost Liverpool the cushion of a second goal before the interval.

He ran clear of the Everton defence but instead of squaring to Solanke, Oxlade-Chamberlain or Salah he went for goal and dragged his shot wide of the right-hand post.

Liverpool continued to press after the break.

Klopp even sent on Danny Ings for his first Premier League appearance since May 2016.

But their failure to add another goal ultimately cost them a fourth successive win as Everton secured a point from a game they never had control of.

Rooney and Allardyce come up trumps

Everton remain without a win at Anfield since 1999 yet this was a result to enjoy for the blue half of Merseyside.

The Toffees managed just two shots on target and spent most of the first half camped inside their own half as Liverpool dominated possession and territory.

In fact Everton posted a21% possession figure in the game, their lowest-ever in a Premier League match since 2003/04 (when Opta started recording possession).

Liverpool midfielder Henderson completed 60 passes - six more than all of Everton's players put together - in the opening 45 minutes alone.

Yet new boss Sam Allardyce's side dug deep to stay in the game so that when the chance arose to beat Mignolet, it was a meaningful goal - one that extends their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.

Rooney had been eagerly awaiting this fixture since rejoining his boyhood club in July from Manchester United.

The 32-year-old remains without a win in the derby but his spot kick, straight down the middle after Mignolet dived early, at least earned his side a point to savour.

Man of the match - Jonjoe Kenny (Everton)

This was the match in which Jonjoe Kenny came of age. The 20-year-old full-back showed he has a bright future as he recovered from a nervous start to help his side earn a crucial point with a solid defensive display up against Sadio Mane

Why Rooney loves facing Liverpool - the stats

Wayne Rooney has scored five goals in his past six Premier League starts against Liverpool.

The Everton captain has been directly involved in five goals in his past three Premier League games (four goals, one assist), one more than he managed in his previous 11 with Everton this season.

Mohamed Salah has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances for Liverpool this season (all competitions), as many as he netted for Roma last term in 41 games.

Salah has been directly involved in 23 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season, two more than any other player in the Premier League.

Liverpool have equalled their longest-ever unbeaten run against Everton in all competitions - 15 games - set between March 1972 and April 1978.

Everton have lost just one of their past six Premier League games (W3 D2), after losing six of the eight before that (W1 D1).

What's next?

Liverpool are back at Anfield on Wednesday when they host struggling West Brom in the Premier League (20:00 GMT), while Sam Allardyce takes Everton back to his former club Newcastle on the same night (19:45).