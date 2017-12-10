Match ends, Manchester United 1, Manchester City 2.
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City went 11 points clear with a record 14th consecutive Premier League win in an entertaining derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The visitors dominated the first half and deservedly led when David Silva hooked in from a corner just before the break after Romelu Lukaku headed the ball into the Spain midfielder's path.
Marcus Rashford levelled in first-half stoppage time, sharply slotting in as Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph sloppily failed to deal with a cross.
But Otamendi put City in front again after the restart, acrobatically volleying past David de Gea when Lukaku's poor attempted clearance rebounded off Chris Smalling's back.
City keeper Ederson made a tremendous double save to deny Lukaku and Juan Mata late on, shortly after Ander Herrera was booked for diving following a challenge from Otamendi in the penalty area.
Pep Guardiola's side become the first team to win 14 successive Premier League games in a single season, also levelling Arsenal's outright top-flight record, set between between February and August 2002.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 12Smalling
- 5RojoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 45'minutes
- 18YoungBooked at 90mins
- 21HerreraBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMataat 82'minutes
- 31Matic
- 11Martial
- 14LingardSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 76'minutes
- 19RashfordBooked at 63mins
- 9R Lukaku
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 20Romero
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominay
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerBooked at 4mins
- 4KompanySubstituted forGündoganat 45'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 18Delph
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 21SilvaBooked at 73mins
- 7Sterling
- 33JesusSubstituted forMangalaat 59'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 3Danilo
- 8Gündogan
- 10Agüero
- 15Mangala
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 35Zinchenko
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 74,847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Manchester City 2.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Anthony Martial.
Booking
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Leroy Sané.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ederson (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Ander Herrera.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Booking
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Offside, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Jesse Lingard.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ederson.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.