Premier League
Man Utd1Man City2

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

Nicolas Otamendi scores Manchester City's second goal against Manchester United
Nicolas Otamendi volleyed in the winner for Manchester City to take them 11 points clear of rivals Manchester United

Manchester City went 11 points clear with a record 14th consecutive Premier League win in an entertaining derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors dominated the first half and deservedly led when David Silva hooked in from a corner just before the break after Romelu Lukaku headed the ball into the Spain midfielder's path.

Marcus Rashford levelled in first-half stoppage time, sharply slotting in as Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph sloppily failed to deal with a cross.

But Otamendi put City in front again after the restart, acrobatically volleying past David de Gea when Lukaku's poor attempted clearance rebounded off Chris Smalling's back.

City keeper Ederson made a tremendous double save to deny Lukaku and Juan Mata late on, shortly after Ander Herrera was booked for diving following a challenge from Otamendi in the penalty area.

Pep Guardiola's side become the first team to win 14 successive Premier League games in a single season, also levelling Arsenal's outright top-flight record, set between between February and August 2002.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A Valencia
  • 12Smalling
  • 5RojoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 45'minutes
  • 18YoungBooked at 90mins
  • 21HerreraBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMataat 82'minutes
  • 31Matic
  • 11Martial
  • 14LingardSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 76'minutes
  • 19RashfordBooked at 63mins
  • 9R Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 10Ibrahimovic
  • 20Romero
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominay

Man City

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerBooked at 4mins
  • 4KompanySubstituted forGündoganat 45'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 18Delph
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 21SilvaBooked at 73mins
  • 7Sterling
  • 33JesusSubstituted forMangalaat 59'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 3Danilo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Agüero
  • 15Mangala
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 35Zinchenko
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
74,847

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 1, Manchester City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Manchester City 2.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ashley Young.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.

Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Anthony Martial.

Booking

Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Leroy Sané.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ederson (Manchester City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Ander Herrera.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Booking

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Offside, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Jesse Lingard.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ederson.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.

Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City16151048113746
2Man Utd16112336112535
3Chelsea16102428131532
4Liverpool1686234201430
5Arsenal1692530201029
6Tottenham1684428141428
7Burnley168441512328
8Leicester166552322123
9Watford166462527-222
10Everton165472029-919
11Southampton164661619-318
12Huddersfield165381126-1518
13Brighton164571421-717
14Bournemouth164481519-416
15Stoke164481935-1616
16Newcastle164391625-915
17West Brom162771222-1013
18West Ham163491432-1813
19Swansea163310918-912
20Crystal Palace162591027-1711
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired