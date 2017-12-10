Match ends, Everton Ladies 5, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Everton Ladies 5-1 Sunderland Ladies
-
Everton Ladies climbed to sixth in Women's Super League One with a comfortable home win over Sunderland.
It was the only WSL 1 match played on Sunday as four other games were postponed because of wintry conditions.
Chaney Boye-Hlorkah's angled shot and two close-range finishes from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk gave Everton a 3-0 lead.
Danielle Turner netted from the left touchline and added her second from 15 yards, before Bridget Galloway turned in a set-piece to reply for Sunderland.
Everton had started the game second from bottom of the table, but took advantage of other sides' inactivity to rise three places and above opponents Sunderland on goal difference.
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 13Durack
- 6George
- 5Worm
- 4Brougham
- 3Turner
- 12James
- 8Brett
- 7Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forChanceat 68'minutes
- 26Bryson
- 10MagillSubstituted forGreenat 68'minutes
- 18Sweetman-KirkSubstituted forMunstermanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 11Kelly
- 14Munsterman
- 17Chance
- 21Green
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 4Stewart
- 5SjomanSubstituted forPitmanat 45'minutes
- 6Williams
- 14SharpSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
- 8Lipka
- 37Staniforth
- 18LambertSubstituted forRamshawat 45'minutes
- 20Bruinenberg
- 11Wyne
- 28Galloway
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7Ramshaw
- 9Koren
- 16Pitman
- 17Joice
- 21Stonehouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 5, Sunderland Ladies 1.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 5, Sunderland Ladies 1. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kasia Lipka with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies).
Kasia Lipka (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 5, Sunderland Ladies 0. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Attempt blocked. Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Siri Worm.
Foul by Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Siri Worm.
Attempt blocked. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Marthe Munsterman replaces Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Mollie Green replaces Simone Magill.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Olivia Chance replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Danielle Brown replaces Hayley Sharp.
Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 4, Sunderland Ladies 0. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Attempt saved. Gabby George (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Rachel Pitman.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Sunderland Ladies 0. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danielle Turner with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Everton Ladies 2, Sunderland Ladies 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Rachel Pitman replaces Kylla Sjoman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Keira Ramshaw replaces Mollie Lambert.
Half Time
First Half ends, Everton Ladies 2, Sunderland Ladies 0.