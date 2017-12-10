Everton Ladies 5-1 Sunderland Ladies

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's two goals either side of half-time helped Everton out of WSL 1's bottom two

Everton Ladies climbed to sixth in Women's Super League One with a comfortable home win over Sunderland.

It was the only WSL 1 match played on Sunday as four other games were postponed because of wintry conditions.

Chaney Boye-Hlorkah's angled shot and two close-range finishes from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk gave Everton a 3-0 lead.

Danielle Turner netted from the left touchline and added her second from 15 yards, before Bridget Galloway turned in a set-piece to reply for Sunderland.

Everton had started the game second from bottom of the table, but took advantage of other sides' inactivity to rise three places and above opponents Sunderland on goal difference.

