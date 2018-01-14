Birmingham City Ladies 2-0 Bristol City Women

Aoife Mannion's penalty set Birmingham City Ladies on their way to a long-awaited WSL 1 victory

Birmingham City Ladies claimed a first league win since 1 October as they beat Bristol City Women.

After an even first half, Aoife Mannion's controversial penalty put the hosts ahead before Charlie Wellings' deflected second.

The spot kick came when keeper Caitlin Leach challenged Sarah Mayling in the area, despite strong Bristol City claims that Leach had got the ball.

The victory lifted the Blues above the Vixens to seventh in WSL 1.

Bristol City went close early in the first half when Yana Daniels drilled a low effort across goal narrowly wide of the far post, but the improving hosts could have had a third when England striker Ellen White - on as a substitute - saw a far-post header blocked on the line.

The result left both teams with two wins and one draw from their first seven league games of the WSL 1 campaign.