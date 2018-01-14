Match ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Birmingham City Ladies 2-0 Bristol City Women
Birmingham City Ladies claimed a first league win since 1 October as they beat Bristol City Women.
After an even first half, Aoife Mannion's controversial penalty put the hosts ahead before Charlie Wellings' deflected second.
The spot kick came when keeper Caitlin Leach challenged Sarah Mayling in the area, despite strong Bristol City claims that Leach had got the ball.
The victory lifted the Blues above the Vixens to seventh in WSL 1.
Bristol City went close early in the first half when Yana Daniels drilled a low effort across goal narrowly wide of the far post, but the improving hosts could have had a third when England striker Ellen White - on as a substitute - saw a far-post header blocked on the line.
The result left both teams with two wins and one draw from their first seven league games of the WSL 1 campaign.
Line-ups
B'ham City Ladies
- 29Hampton
- 4Carter
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 3Sargeant
- 26Ladd
- 13Ewers
- 27QuinnSubstituted forWhiteat 72'minutes
- 8MaylingSubstituted forAyisiat 87'minutes
- 17Williams
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 9White
- 14Follis
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 28Stenson
Bristol City Women
- 1LeachBooked at 53mins
- 20BiesmansSubstituted forPalmerat 83'minutes
- 6Kerkdijk
- 21Turner
- 3Brown
- 4Matthews
- 12AllenSubstituted forHumphreyat 74'minutes
- 16Estcourt
- 7ArthurSubstituted forFergussonat 74'minutes
- 9Daniels
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 5Van De Putte
- 8Humphrey
- 10Fergusson
- 13Watson
- 14Palmer
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Freda Ayisi replaces Sarah Mayling.
Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aimee Palmer (Bristol City WFC).
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Aimee Palmer replaces Julie Biesmans.
Attempt missed. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Charlie Estcourt.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Chloe Arthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Carla Humphrey replaces Flo Allen.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Ellen White replaces Lucy Quinn.
Delay in match Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Frankie Brown.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC).
Delay in match Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0. Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Birmingham City Ladies. Sarah Mayling draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).
Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.
Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.