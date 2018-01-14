Women's Super League 1
B'ham City Ladies2Bristol City Women0

Birmingham City Ladies 2-0 Bristol City Women

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport at Solihull Moors

Aoife Mannion opens the scoring for Birmingham City Ladies against Bristol City Women
Aoife Mannion's penalty set Birmingham City Ladies on their way to a long-awaited WSL 1 victory

Birmingham City Ladies claimed a first league win since 1 October as they beat Bristol City Women.

After an even first half, Aoife Mannion's controversial penalty put the hosts ahead before Charlie Wellings' deflected second.

The spot kick came when keeper Caitlin Leach challenged Sarah Mayling in the area, despite strong Bristol City claims that Leach had got the ball.

The victory lifted the Blues above the Vixens to seventh in WSL 1.

Bristol City went close early in the first half when Yana Daniels drilled a low effort across goal narrowly wide of the far post, but the improving hosts could have had a third when England striker Ellen White - on as a substitute - saw a far-post header blocked on the line.

The result left both teams with two wins and one draw from their first seven league games of the WSL 1 campaign.

Line-ups

B'ham City Ladies

  • 29Hampton
  • 4Carter
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 3Sargeant
  • 26Ladd
  • 13Ewers
  • 27QuinnSubstituted forWhiteat 72'minutes
  • 8MaylingSubstituted forAyisiat 87'minutes
  • 17Williams
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 7Ayisi
  • 9White
  • 14Follis
  • 19Westwood
  • 20Cusack
  • 28Stenson

Bristol City Women

  • 1LeachBooked at 53mins
  • 20BiesmansSubstituted forPalmerat 83'minutes
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 21Turner
  • 3Brown
  • 4Matthews
  • 12AllenSubstituted forHumphreyat 74'minutes
  • 16Estcourt
  • 7ArthurSubstituted forFergussonat 74'minutes
  • 9Daniels
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 5Van De Putte
  • 8Humphrey
  • 10Fergusson
  • 13Watson
  • 14Palmer
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Helen Conley
Attendance:
517

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City LadiesAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.

Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Freda Ayisi replaces Sarah Mayling.

Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aimee Palmer (Bristol City WFC).

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Meaghan Sargeant.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Aimee Palmer replaces Julie Biesmans.

Attempt missed. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Charlie Estcourt.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Chloe Arthur.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Carla Humphrey replaces Flo Allen.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Ellen White replaces Lucy Quinn.

Delay in match Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Frankie Brown.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.

Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC).

Delay in match Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0. Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Birmingham City Ladies. Sarah Mayling draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Caitlin Leach (Bristol City WFC) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).

Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

Second Half

Second Half begins Birmingham City Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.

Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women66002471718
2Chelsea Ladies65102442016
3Liverpool Ladies64021551012
4Arsenal Women63121311210
5Sunderland Ladies7304718-119
6Reading Women6222141048
7B'ham City Ladies7214913-47
8Bristol City Women7214419-157
9Everton Ladies72051112-16
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006022-220
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired