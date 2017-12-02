BBC Sport - FA Cup Shuffle: Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies
Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the quirkier moments from the second round of the FA Cup so far, including Nat Knight-Percival's bizarre goal for Bradford and Hereford FC's Rag 'n' Bone Man lookalike.
Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
