BBC Sport - Alan Shearer: Tottenham have got to turn up against smaller teams
'Spurs have got to turn up against smaller teams'
- From the section Tottenham
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer believes Tottenham won't win the Premier League because they don't "turn up against so-called smaller teams", saying they start "too slowly" in many of their matches this season.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-1 Tottenham
