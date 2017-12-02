BBC Sport - Alan Shearer: Tottenham have got to turn up against smaller teams

'Spurs have got to turn up against smaller teams'

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer believes Tottenham won't win the Premier League because they don't "turn up against so-called smaller teams", saying they start "too slowly" in many of their matches this season.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-1 Tottenham

Top videos

Video

'Spurs have got to turn up against smaller teams'

Video

Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Heartbreak for England as Australia win World Cup final

Video

Mourinho accuses Arsenal of 'loving the grass'

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Best TMS moments as England frustrated on day one

Video

Highlights: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Selby knocked out by world number 66 Donaldson

Video

Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Arsenal were absolutely brilliant - Wenger

Video

Highlights: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired