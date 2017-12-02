BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-3 Man United: Arsene Wenger salutes 'brilliant' Gunners
Arsenal were absolutely brilliant - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his side were "absolutely brilliant" and "produced excellent quality" despite their 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
