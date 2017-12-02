Ross County 0-2 Dundee: Neil McCann delighted with Dees triumph

Dundee manager Neil McCann was delighted to see his side's hard work paying off

Neil McCann believes his Dundee side made a major statement in their 2-0 triumph at Ross County on Saturday.

The Dens Park men followed last week's 2-1 home win over Rangers by beating Owen Coyle's Staggies to move up to ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

"I told them if we won here today, it would be as big as everyone was making of beating Rangers," McCann said.

"We showed the flexibility and adaptability we've been searching for since the start of the season."

Mark O'Hara, who scored twice in the win over Rangers, bagged the opener in Dingwall with a super strike from distance after 18 minutes.

Owen Coyle felt there was little in the game in Dingwall

Faissal El Bakhtaoui sealed the win late on with a neat lob over goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, but McCann reserved special mention for his side's back line.

"That's the first time in the top flight we've got a clean sheet up here," he added.

"I said to the players how difficult a place it is to come, because they've shown a steeliness at home.

"We scored two terrific goals and were in control of the match but I have to say the group has never lost belief in what we are doing as they are so hungry to work.

"What they were seeing was a good level of performance without bearing any fruit so they wanted to put that right and at both ends of the pitch we are putting things together now.

"You don't just switch off because you beat Rangers, which is why it is good to follow it by winning against Ross County. We will let them rest and get ready for a hard game at home to Aberdeen on Friday."

Staggies manager Coyle refused to get too down, despite dropping to 11th in the table after the defeat.

Boss Coyle was happy with Chris Eagles' debut display for Ross County

"I don't think there was a lot in the game," he told BBC Scotland. "Dundee started reasonably well and obviously scored a wonder-goal.

"We huffed and puffed trying to get back into the game and Dundee were happy to soak up the pressure and hit on the counter attack.

"Credit to them, but we never got to the level we've played at before. That being said, we were always in the game and tried to force it in the second half. We had enough pressure and some half-chances but not enough to get an equaliser.

"We take our medicine, pick ourselves up and go again. That's what we'll do."

Former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers winger Chris Eagles made his debut for the home side and Coyle reckons there is plenty to come from the 32-year-old.

"Chris was a bright spark today," Coyle added. "He had three or four shots, he put some dangerous crosses in and looked a very good player. The more we build up his match fitness the better he'll be, but he certainly looked a threat all day."