BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho accuses Gunners of 'loving the grass'
Mourinho accuses Arsenal of 'loving the grass'
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he has "no thoughts" on Paul Pogba's red card, but accuses Arsenal's players of "loving the grass" in his side's 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
