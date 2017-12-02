Premier League stats: Crystal Palace, Eden Hazard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wilfried Bony
-
Premier League
Crystal Palace claimed an another important point, at West Brom, but they are still struggling in front of goal away from home, while Lewis Dunk edged closer to an unwanted record in Brighton's heavy defeat to Liverpool.
Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:
- Having drawn 0-0 at West Brom, Crystal Palace became the first Premier League team to fail to score in 10 consecutive away games. The Eagles are the first English top-flight team to go 10 away games in a row without a goal since Man City in 1950 (12 games).
- West Brom attempted 20 shots versus Crystal Palace, their highest shot tally in a Premier League game since December 2015 against Newcastle (22).
- Eden Hazard scored twice for Chelsea in a 3-1 win over Newcastle. In the 17 games in which the Belgian has found the net during Antonio Conte's reign as manager, the Blues have gone on to win the game.
- Alvaro Morata also scored for Chelsea. Since the start of last season, the Spaniard has scored 11 headed goals - more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.
- Liverpool were 5-1 winners at Brighton, with Brighton's Lewis Dunk heading into his own net for one of the visitors' goals. Only one player has scored more own goals in a single Premier League season than Dunk, who has three already this season. That is Liverpool's Martin Skrtel, who scored four in 2013/14.
- Sam Allardyce got off to a winning start as Everton boss, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, with Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring the Blues' second. The Iceland midfielder has been directly involved in four goals in his last four league games for Everton (two goals, two assists), after none in his first 10 for the club he joined in the summer.
- Demarai Gray's goal for Leicester was enough to defeat Burnley and the 1-0 reverse was just the second time in their last 11 Premier League away games the Clarets have failed to score. They also drew a blank at Manchester City in October.
- Having scored Swansea's goal in their 2-1 loss to Stoke, Wilfried Bony has now netted six times in his five appearances in Premier League games between the two sides - scoring twice for the Potters and four goals for the Swans.
- This was Bony's first Premier League goal since a brace against his former and now-current club Swansea in October 2016 - 397 days ago.
- Watford were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Tottenham. The Hornets have failed to win all of their previous nine Premier League encounters with Tottenham Hotspur (W0 D3 L6); the most games they've played against any opponent without winning in the league.