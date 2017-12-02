BBC Sport - Brighton 1-5 Liverpool: We switched off for their goals - Chris Hughton
Brighton switched off for Liverpool goals - Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his team "switched off" for Liverpool's goals after they are heavily beaten 5-1 at home by the Reds.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool
